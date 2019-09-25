Kevin Feige isn't ready to hand the reigns of the MCU over just yet, but he will be taking on a new Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm. This next chapter in the franchise was announced earlier tonight, with Feige said to be working closely with Kathleen Kennedy. A new piece of information has come forward, and that's the fact that the Marvel mastermind already has someone in mind for this Kevin Feige Star Wars movie.

There seems to be some varying opinions to the degree in which Kevin Feige is getting involved in the Star Wars franchise. Some believe this is his first step in taking on a bigger role at Lucasfilm. Others claim this is just a passion project, and may not extend further.

For the time being, Kathleen Kennedy is still in charge of Lucasfilm, and there are no plans to change that. One top Disney insider claims Kevin Feige already has an actor in mind for a specific role when he makes the movie, and has already reached out to this unidentified individual. It could even be someone already involved with the MCU, but no further info is provided. Let the speculation begin.

Related: New Star Wars Merch Gets Revealed This Thursday During #ForceFriday Livestream

Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping this secret Star Wars movie close to the vest. It's noted that they probably won't be forthcoming with any new information until after the release of The Rise of Skywalker on December 20.

The next chapter in the Star Wars franchise, Episode IX is being sold as the final installment in the Skywalker saga. It will wrap up the Original and Prequel trilogies, while also tying the Force Awakens trilogy up. Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams are hoping to win back those fans that were disgruntled over what director Rian Johnson did with The Last Jedi. And even Disney CEO Bob Iger recently acknowledged in his memoir that his company did Star Wars at a rate that was considered 'too much, too fast'.

Kevin Feige has hit home run after home run with the movies included in the MCU. His Avengers: Endgame arrived this past April to become the biggest movie of all time, grossing $2.9 billion and passing Avatar, though that's not adjusted for inflation.

Many were surprised to hear the news that Kevin Feige is actively working on his own Star Wars movie. One of the reasons Sony Pictures decided to pull Spider-Man out of the MCU was because the claimed Feige was too busy focusing on bringing X-Men and Fantastic Four into the fold. He already has Phase 4 and Phase 5 mapped out, which will not only include several movies, but also several TV series for Disney+.

Kathleen Kennedy has been the president of Lucasfilm ever since George Lucas sold the company for over $4 billion in 2012. Hand picked by Lucas himself, she extended her contract in September of last year for three more years, taking her through 2021. She has a spotty track record with the Star Wars franchise, and is known for letting directors go when a project isn't exactly going her way. Many upset fans have wanted to see her ousted, but it doesn't look like Kevin Feige is taking on that role. At least not anytime soon.

Lucasfilm and Disney announced after the failure of Solo that they would be scaling back on Star Wars movies. That is evident in that, after The Rise of Skywalker launches in theaters this December, we won't see Star Wars on the big screen for another three years, when D.B. Weiss and David Benioff bring us their first Star Wars movie in December 2022. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter.