We've got a juicy rumor for Star Wars fans. Specifically, those who have been hoping for more video game output from Lucasfilm. It looks like EA may very well be cooking up a new Knights of the Old Republic video game. While this would undoubtedly delight hardcore fans, it could also signal that some other recent things we've heard about a galaxy far, far away are true, and it could be just one part of a whole lot more storytelling we're going to be getting from this era in the future.

Before digging in, we must caution this can only be regarded as a rumor for the time being, as it hasn't been confirmed by EA or Lucasfilm just yet. That said, a new report states that two independent sources have confirmed a Knights of the Old Republic game is in the works at EA. Where things get tricky is the nature of the game. One source indicates that it's more of a remake of the original 2003 game, while another source suggests that it will be a sequel of sorts. It would integrate elements from both the original game and its sequel to create something of a "re-imagining."

Whatever the case may be, if this proves to be true, it would surely be exciting news for lovers of the franchise. Knights of the Old Republic, commonly referred to as KOTOR, is one of the most beloved video games and, beyond that, overall stories within the history of Star Wars. It takes place 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy and centers on the Sith Lord Darth Malak who has unleashed a Sith armada against the Republic. Players take on the role of a Jedi who journeys across the galaxy to defeat Malak.

There are a few intriguing elements to this development. For one, The Disney era of Lucasfilm has been lacking in the video game department. The first two Battlefront games largely served as disappointments. However, last year's Jedi Fallen Order was a story-based game that became a big hit and scratched the itch many fans had. It would stand to reason that Lucasfilm would want to keep that going, especially since the movies will be taking a break for a few years following the release of The Rise of Skywalker. This could help fill the void.

Beyond that, we've heard persistent rumors that a Knights of the Old Republic movie is in the works. More recently, we also heard that a TV show taking place in that time period may be in development as well. If that's true, it would follow that Lucasfilm would want to bring KOTOR to gaming consoles as well, especially for younger fans who maybe didn't get the chance to play the games back in the day. If this is true, we'll more than likely hear about it at Star Wars Celebration in August. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the alleged project are made available. This news comes to us via Cinelinx.