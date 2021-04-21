It appears to finally be happening, Star Wars fans. We've heard rumors for some time now about a new Knights of the Old Republic video game, be it a remake/revamp of some sort, or something else entirely. Now, we have everything shy of confirmation from Lucasfilm that the project is indeed coming down the pipeline. It has now come to light that Aspyr Media is developing the long-awaited game.

The news first surfaced on a recent episode of MinnMax. Host Ben Hanson was interviewing reporter Jason Schreier, who is a trusted insider working for reputable sites such as Bloomberg. Hanson prodded a bit about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake and that's when Schreier revealed that Aspyr is developing the game. Here's what he had to say about it.

"That's true. This is public at this point. I basically confirmed that Aspyr, which is the company that has ported a bunch of KOTOR games, is working on that. So, there's your headline, Ben."

Aspyr, for what it's worth, previously worked on updates for Star Wars Episode I Racer and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. So they would seem like a logical choice for KOTOR as well. Last year, rumors circulated about such a remake but nothing had firmly come to light since then. In the hours since Jason Schreier's comments surfaced online, multiple reports have corroborated his report.

What remains unclear is what, precisely, this will be. Will it be a slightly updated version of 2003's Knights of the Old Republic, originally produced by Bioware? Or will this be a more substantial, top-to-bottom overhaul? It also isn't clear at this point when the video game could hit shelves. Is this in early development? Or is this going to be a surprise release like Star Wars: Squadrons? For now, we have more questions than answers.

The original Knights of the Old Republic video game was released in 2003. It has since become one of the most widely-praised and beloved games, if not forms of media of any kind, in the history of the franchise. The story takes place roughly 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy and centers on the Sith Lord Darth Malak who has unleashed a Sith armada against the Republic. Players assume the role of a Jedi who journeys across the galaxy to defeat Malak. There is also a pretty big twist in the story and the fan-favorite character Revan becomes a huge factor.

It is worth mentioning that we've heard many reports of Lucasfilm looking to produce Knights of the Old Republic media, be it on the movie or TV side of things. It is also worth noting that Lucasfilm Games was launched earlier this year. The studio will specifically look to handle video games based on Lucasfilm franchises, most notably Star Wars. This would be one heck of a project to add to the roster. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Eurogamer.