Long before Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters, the sequel was expected to be a huge hit, with projections putting the domestic debut at $200 million and the global box office debut at $425 million. It turns out that the movie over-shot both projections, taking in $220 million at the domestic box office and $450 million worldwide. That tally is good for the fifth best global opening weekend of all time, and the second biggest domestic debut of all time, just behind the $247.9 million record-breaking performance from 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

We reported last week that the super low Rotten Tomatoes audience score was even lower than Justice League, which was quite surprising given how positive the actual critic reviews were. However, it seems many of those may have created user reviews may have been fake, with "bots" writing these reviews instead of actual moviegoers. It remains to be seen if these fake news reviews will be cleared out to give fans a more accurate user review score, or if these bots will continue unchecked. Regardless, the fake users didn't stop the movie from becoming a huge success.

