Best Buy and Target have started promoting the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of The Last Jedi. There is no release date set for the movie yet, but both Rogue One and The Force Awakens were released in early April, so it seems like a safe bet that The Last Jedi will receive the same release schedule. Rian Johnson's first Star Wars movie is still cranking along at the box office, having earned $1.2 billion worldwide at the time of this writing. The movie has already cracked the top 20 highest earning movies in history and will more than likely end up in the top ten after the theatrical run is over.

Target and Best Buy both have The Last Jedi up for presale. Best Buy is advertising a 4K release, which if this ends up being accurate, will be the first Star Wars movie released on 4K Blu-ray. The fact alone is a selling point. In addition, Best Buy is offering an exclusive steel book version for $35 and it looks like Target will have some kind of book edition as well for $28. Both sites boast that the movie will come with over 2 hours of deleted scenes and bonus material. As previously noted, an official release date has yet to be announced.

The Target exclusive Blu-ray comes with a 40-page book that includes an inside, behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Last Jedi with exclusive images, facts, and personal insights from director Rian Johnson and crew. There are no further details about the Best Buy exclusive and it should also be noted that the artwork that is shown online is more than likely a placeholder until an official release date is announced. However, both sets are up for preorder on each respective site as well as digital retailers selling digital copies, including the Microsoft store.

As for a 3D release, it doesn't look like The Last Jedi will get one unless it comes out a few months after the regular versions of the movie like The Force Awakens. It does seem like 3D is something that is being phased out in general, not just for Star Wars movies. Even though 3D TV popularity has been waning, the special edition 3D versions of Rogue One were insanely popular and sold out of Best Buy and Target stores almost immediately. Perhaps there is still room for a 3D release of The Last Jedi after all.

The Last Jedi was seen as one of the most divisive Star Wars movies to date, but it's still earning at the box office and some fans who initially had problems with the movie are starting to come around. Director Rian Johnson has been doing press for the movie and explaining every little detail to fans who have taken issue with the decision that he made. Hopefully some deleted scenes will help to answer some more questions that fans have. You can check out the preorder pages for The Last Jedi Blu-ray release via Best Buy.

