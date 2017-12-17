Coming into opening weekend, Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi was expected to put up the biggest opening weekend of the year, and it did just that, exceeding expectations along the way. Box office analysts had put the Star Wars: The Last Jedi opening weekend at just north of $200 million, but the estimates today reveal that it earned an impressive $220 million, more than enough to become the biggest opening weekend of the year, besting the $174.7 million debut put up by another Disney movie, Beauty and the Beast. Still, it fell just short of the domestic opening weekend set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

The $220 million opening weekend is still much higher than projections, with many box office analysts predicting a $200 million domestic debut, and $425 million worldwide. The movie ended up exceeding both those projections, with $220 million domestic and an additional $230 million in foreign markets for a worldwide total of $450 million, the fifth highest global opening weekend in history. One of the main reasons that tally isn't higher is because one of the only global markets it didn't open in this weekend was in China, the second largest box office market in the world behind the U.S., where it will debut on January 5. Regardless, its debut is still most impressive.

While the movie was certainly beloved by critics, with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie was much more divisive among fans than most expected. Despite the acclaim from critics, the movie posted a rather dismal Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 54%, which was even lower than Justice Leauge. Still, that didn't stop the audience from coming out in droves, even though it was wildly expected to come in far lower than the $247.9 million opening weekend record that Star Wars: The Force Awakens put up. Regardless, the fact that it came in $20 million over its projections is a feat and a win in and of itself.

The top 10 is rounded out by the animated comedy Ferdinand ($13.3 million), Coco ($10 million), Wonder ($5.4 million), Justice League ($4.1 million), Daddy's Home 2 ($3.8 million) Thor: Ragnarok ($2.9 million), The Disaster Artist ($2.6 million), Murder on the Orient Express ($2.4 million) and Lady Bird ($2.1 million). Also arriving in limited release this weekend is A24's The Ballad of Lefty Brown, which earned just $6,115 from two theaters for a paltry $3,058 per-screen average, and GKids' Birdboy: The Forgotten Children, which took in $5,684 from four theaters for a dismal $1,421 per-screen average. No data was released for Magnolia's Permanent, Vertical Entertainment's Beyond Skyline and Well Go USA's The Thousand Faces Of Dunjia.

Next weekend will be the final major weekend of the year, with Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman on Earth opening on Wednesday, December 20, Paramount's Downsizing, Warner Bros.' Father Figures and Universal's Pitch Perfect 3 arriving on Friday, December 22 and Sony's All the Money in the World, which replaced Christopher Plummer for Kevin Spacey at the last minute, the only wide release arriving on Christmas Day. Be sure to check back on Tuesday for the final box office predictions of the year. Until then, take a look at the top 10 estimates, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.