Jimmy Kimmel Live! welcomed the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi along with director Rian Johnson to a lengthy segment celebrating the 2-week countdown until the movie hits theaters. It's hard to believe, but there are less than fourteen days to go, and the excitement for Star Wars fans is getting pretty hard to conceal, which is evident by the energetic in-studio audience for Kimmel. While nobody is able to really delve too far into spoiler territory, we did learn some interesting tidbits that are true for The Last Jedi as well as some funny bits courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live's writing staff.

The show started with a guest appearance by Kimmel's Chewbacca Christmas tree (yes, it growls) that looked pretty disgusting, to be honest. Kimmel piled on by saying that the tree looked like the floor of a barber shop at the end of the day. After the lighting of the Wookie tree, BB-8 came out to reveal that he has a girlfriend and it's jokingly a vacuum cleaner in the audience. After the jokes, Jimmy Kimmel welcomed Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, and Adam Driver to the stage for a brief chat about spoilers and keeping the secrets of The Last Jedi.

For Mark Hamill, keeping secrets was nothing new for him as he recalled having to keep the whole Darth Vader dad thing under wraps for over a year. Hamill revealed that most of the cast didn't even know and that he had a humorous exchange with Harrison Ford during the premiere about it. From here we get the definitive answer that The Last Jedi starts exactly where 2015's The Force Awakens left off while also learning the first word uttered in the movie, which Rian Johnson was happy to leak. SPOILER ALERT, the word is: "We're."

After the first segment, Jimmy Kimmel welcomes Oscar Isaacs, Laura Dern, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, and Kelly Marie Tran. Gwendoline Christie revealed that though her Captain Phasma costume is more comfortable than her Brienne of Tarth costume, but it's a bit heavier, while also revealing that she has seen the Captain Phasma car that a fan made. It wouldn't be a Last Jedi interview without mention of the those adorable little Porgs, so Kimmel made sure to ask about them. Some members of the cast and crew weren't as happy as some others to see the little creatures on the set.

Jimmy Kimmel also brought up the Lando Calrissian debate, which has sparked up in recent weeks and Rian Johnson definitively repeated that although he loves the character, Lando will not be in The Last Jedi. The fun interview ended with Jimmy Kimmel presenting Rian Johnson with his likeness on a Luke Skywalker action figure and Johnson seemed genuinely excited to receive the gift. You can watch all of the clips from the lengthy segment below, courtesy of the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel and see just how well the cast enjoys being around each other.