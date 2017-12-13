Following the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the first press screenings over the past few days, The Last Jedi reviews are in, and they're overwhelmingly positive, easily earning a certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the percentage may very well fluctuate between now and the wide release on Friday, Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently stands at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, with 173 positive reviews and just 11 negative reviews posted thus far. That tally is currently higher than both 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens (93%) and last year's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (85%).

Given the extremely positive Last Jedi early reactions, the Rotten Tomatoes score isn't entirely surprising, but it certainly is encouraging for fans who have waited two long years to see how the story continues after Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The movie has also gotten a positive seal of approval from the man who created this very franchise, George Lucas, whose rep revealed the filmmaker thought this movie was "beautifully made" by director Rian Johnson. Along with its critical acclaim, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will most likely be the highest-grossing movie of the year as well.

Early box office projections put The Last Jedi at over $200 million domestic in its opening weekend, and while those projections seemingly haven't changed, we reported earlier this week that The Last Jedi is eyeing a $425 million worldwide debut, which would be the fifth highest worldwide debut of all time. One reason why this number isn't higher is because it doesn't open in the second largest box office market in the world, China, until January 5, 2018. While these projections are certainly impressive, they will still fall short of the opening weekend record of $247.9 million and the all-time domestic record of $936.6 million, both set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

While The Last Jedi is already shaping up to be both a critical and commercial hit, it could be making waves this awards season as well, with a report from earlier this week revealing that Disney is mounting an Oscar campaign for The Last Jedi. The studio is putting The Last Jedi in contention for all of the major awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill for Best Actor and Daisy Ridley for Best Actress. While smash-hit blockbusters like Star Wars: The Last Jedi are often shunned by the Academy and other awards, aside from the technical categories, it will be interesting to see if the Academy sparks to this Oscar campaign, although the movie received no major Golden Globe nominations.

It has also been confirmed that this will be the longest Star Wars movie ever, at two hours and 32 minutes, although the original Last Jedi cut was over three hours long. It remains to be seen if this lengthy runtime will have any affect on repeat business for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but by all accounts, it should be another huge hit for Disney and LucasFilm. You can visit Rotten Tomatoes to read all of the reviews posted thus far for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.