Now that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally in theaters, fans will be scouring for more details on several aspects of the film, and today we have an early glimpse at how colorful the new creatures known as the Porgs could have been. While the production ultimately went with a brown and white color palate for the porgs that slightly resembles that of Chewbacca, new photos and excerpts from The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi book, which was released today, shows how colorful the Porgs almost were. Here's what The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi author Phil Szostak had to say in commentary about these images.

"After Rian Johnson settled on the look of the adorable space penguins, artist Jake Lunt Davies offered versions in virtually every color of the rainbow. The colorfully tinted porgs gave way to the plainer white-and-brown fowl seen in the film, and hinted at here by the bookending birds."

As you can see in the photos below, these diminutive creatures that are native to the hidden planet of Ahch-to were given several different colors, including green, blue, black, off-white and a mixture of dark and light blue, with the final illustration perhaps coming the closest to the porgs we saw on the big screen. There are also early concept art images depicting scenes from the movie itself, including Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) landing on Crait, a depiction of Rey (Daisy Ridley) showcasing her lightsaber skills to Luke Skywalker, a scene with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and Finn (John Boyega) in disguise as Resistance officers, a profile view of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) and the crystal foxes known as the vulptex.

The adorable porgs have been quite the hot topic ever since they were introduced back in July, especially after it was hinted that Chewbacca eats the porgs. These creatures are believed to be inspired by the puffin birds that inhabit Skellig Michael Island, the island off the coast of Ireland where the Ahch-to scenes were shot. With audiences finally getting to see these Porgs in action this weekend, it remains to be seen how they will take to these diminutive creatures, and whether or not they will be viewed favorably among all of the other creatures in Star Wars lore.

We reported earlier today that The Last Jedi Thursday previews were the second biggest in box office history, with the whopping $45 million tally coming just behind the $57 million earned by Star Wars: The Last Jedi back in December 2015. It is expected that Star Wars: The Force Awakens will take in upwards of $200 million domestic and $425 million worldwide this weekend, which would be the top domestic debut of the year that would put it on track to become the biggest movie of the year, dethroning Beauty and the Beast ($504 million domestic, $1.2 billion worldwide). Take a look at these porg photos below, then check out Yahoo! Entertainment for the rest of their photos from The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.