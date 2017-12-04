Last week, actress Daisy Ridley made some interesting comments about her future in the Star Wars franchise, claiming that she was done playing Rey after Star Wars 9. That made quite a few headlines, with the actress claiming that she'll be done playing Rey after this current trilogy, but it seems that isn't the case. During a new interview, Daisy Ridley revealed that she was misquoted at the end of a long day of doing press.

"Misquoted. I was misquoted. I was asked, by the way, at the end of a very long day, at the end of a very long shoot, I was asked how I felt going forward. And I said, in my mind, the story finishes at Episode IX. To me, Star Wars is in threes. [Episodes] 4, 5, 6; 1, 2, 3; 7, 8, 9. So, for me, that's what I was signing on to; VII, VIII, IX. So that's really what I was answering. And I think, for now I'm not saying forever."

What's interesting is that this clarification comes after director Rian Johnson confirmed that his new Star Wars trilogy is not, in fact, connected to the current movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this month's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 2019's Star Wars 9, which closes out this trilogy. While no release dates for this trilogy have been given, it seems likely that the studio will be focusing on this new trilogy after Star Wars 9, along with a new slate of spin-offs, with rumors surfacing that new spin-offs could focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett and Yoda, but the next spin-off, presumably slated for 2020, has not yet been confirmed.

Even if this new Star Wars trilogy doesn't focus on these characters, that doesn't mean we'll see the last of Daisy Ridley's Rey. Now that this new timeline has been established, decades after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it's possible that there could be spin-offs set within this time frame. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be the only Star Wars movie to be set directly after the events of the previous movie, with all of the other Star Wars movies given a considerable time gap between movies, but with literally no time gap between The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, it may make it tricky to set spin-offs within that time period. It's possible that there will be a time jump between The Last Jedi and Star Wars 9, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Fans still have, at the very least, two more Star Wars movies featuring Rey, one of which will certainly reveal the identity of Rey's parents, which has been one of the biggest questions fans have been trying to answer since the release of The Force Awakens. The actress made this clarification in an interview with ComicBook.com. Hopefully we'll be learning much more about her future within the Star Wars franchise soon.