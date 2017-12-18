Now that Star Wars: The Last Jedi has finally hit theaters, one of the surprise cameos has just been revealed, with filmmaker Edgar Wright sharing a photo from the set with the director in full costume as a Resistance fighter. The filmmaker took to social media today to share his photo from the set that was taken last June, where he's seen alongside his big brother Oscar Wright and frequent collaborators Joe Cornish and Leo Thompson. Here's what the director had to say on Twitter earlier today, confirming when he shot this cameo.

"If you are looking for my cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi this is my grubby Resistance costume. With big brother Oscar, Joe Cornish & Leo Thompson. Shot this cameo on June 23rd, 2016. Thanks to @rianjohnson for making it happen."

Joe Cornish is best known for directing Attack the Block, and he also wrote the script for Ant-Man with Edgar Wright, when Edgar Wright was originally attached to direct. Leo Thompson started her career as Edgar Wright's assistant on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and The World's End, before being elevated to associate producer on this year's Baby Driver. Edgar Wright's older brother Oscar Wright works as a concept designer and storyboard artist, and he actually has a connection to the Star Wars universe himself, since he served as a storyboard artist on the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars cameos are often quite the hot topic of discussion during the production, and back in August, John Boyega confirmed that Tom Hardy filmed a cameo, along with U.K. royalty Prince William and Prince Harry. Those three were said to all be in the same scene as Stormtroopers, along with U.K. singer Gary Barlow, where they play Stormtroopers tasked with guarding Finn (John Boyega) after he has been detained by the First Order. However, it was later said that this scene was cut from the movie, and is not seen in the theatrical cut. It was later confirmed this fall that Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who starred in Rian Johnson's debut feature film Brick and his third feature Looper, has a cameo voicing an alien character in the film known as Slowen Lo, who can be seen helping out the Canto Bight police.

As expected, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a huge box office hit, earning $220 million at the domestic box office and $450 million worldwide in its opening weekend, tallies which are the second highest and fifth highest, respectively. It's possible that the movie may have been able to contend for the worldwide opening weekend record if it had opened in China, the second largest box office market in the world behind North America, but The Last Jedi won't open in the Middle Kingdom until January 5. Take a look at this new photo, courtesy of Edgar Wright's Twitter, featuring the director's cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.