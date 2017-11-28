As the countdown continues towards Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with just over 16 days to go, Empire Magazine has debuted their brand new subscribers covers today, which tease both the light and dark side of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The dynamic between the light and dark sides of both these characters has been the subject of much debate, but if these four covers weren't enough, there is also the subscriber's exclusive cover that features the beloved Porgs, who some fans just can't seem to get enough of.

The Last Jedi trailer that debuted in October, during halftime of Monday Night Football, ended with Rey saying she needs help to find her place in the galaxy, with the final shot featuring Kylo Ren's extended hand. This sets up a much different dynamic than has previously been rumored, where Rey abandons her training with Luke Skywalker to save Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), who had reportedly been captured by Kylo Ren in an effort to lure Rey out of hiding.

The trailers haven't revealedl too much, especially in the grand scheme of things, considering that The Last Jedi is now officially the longest Star Wars movie ever. But these magazine covers want to keep fans guessing about what path Rey will choose, the light or the dark. There was also a recent TV spot that showed Rey's Jedi training was taking a dark turn. Rey claims she saw both the light and the dark, but also, "something else". This leads Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to scream at her, telling her to resist. What that "something else" is may be one of the biggest questions to be answered when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters.

The latest box office projections indicate that the Star Wars: The Last Jedi opening weekend will come in around $200 million, easily enough to best the highest debut so far this year, the $174.8 million earned by Beauty and the Beast. Still, it won't come close to the $247.9 million all time opening weekend record set by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but that record may be one that will take many years to beat.

These magazine covers also come after the reveal of a new Snowtrooper photo that also debuted courtesy of Empire, and hopefully we'll be getting a lot more content between now and December 15. Still, regardless of how it performs at the box office, or what side Rey chooses, or what people really think of the Porgs, Star WArs: The Last Jedi will be the biggest movie of the year. Take a look at these magazine covers below.

“Darkness rises… and light to meet it.” Empire’s January issue is revealed! Which #TheLastJedi cover will you choose?https://t.co/1WXoibrIcbpic.twitter.com/yCMctEXfUO — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) November 28, 2017