With just 44 days and some change left until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters, fans are slowly but surely getting new details about this highly-anticipated sequel, with creature designer Neal Scanlan revealing details about a new creature known as the Fathier. One of these creatures was actually hiding in plain sight, revealed during the Star Wars: The Last Jedi sizzle reel that debuted at the D23 Expo back in July. Here's what Neal Scanlan had to say about the Fathiers below.

"Fathiers have the power and majestic quality that one might find in a male lion and also beauty in their equine aspects. They're racing creatures, with bets placed upon them, and are subjected to slightly cruel treatment. We knew any version of those in a wide shot would be CG but we produced a real-scale practical version for the first encounter with a Fathier, so it was able to look over the stable door and Finn could touch and act with it. They're amazing creatures."

There were also some leaked images from the set during production which showed John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) riding on the back of a Fathier, during an action scene where it was believed they were fleeing from law enforcement on the casino planet of Canto Bight. It isn't yet known how much we'll actually see of the Fathiers in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but we'll find out for sure when the highly-anticipated movie hits theaters on December 15.

This comes just after Neal Scanlan revealed another interesting secret, stating that the lovable Porg creatures were patterened after Chewbacca's color scheme. He also added that the foxes have crystals for fur because they have fed off the planet for so long that their fur has become, "crystaline," taking on the surface of the planet that they live on. With just a month and a half left until the movie hits theaters, it remains to be seen how many more creatures will be showcased between now and December 15.

A new Star Wars 8 behind-the-scenes preview released last week revealed plenty of new footage, but it isn't clear if there are plans to release another full trailer or not, or if the studio has plans on releasing any clips leading up to the December 15 release. Regardless, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is shaping up to be the biggest movie of 2017, much like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story were the highest-grossing movies of the past two years. Whether or not Star Wars: The Last Jedi will find a way to break The Force Awakens' all-time domestic ($936.6 million) or opening weekend ($247.9 million) box office records. These new details came from an interview in Empire Magazine.