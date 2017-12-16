Now that fans have had a chance to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi (some more than once), the movie has begun to sink in and new Easter Eggs are being revealed. But one particular Star Wars Easter Egg that has been included throughout the franchise was thought to be cut from this sequel. That's actually not true. It's just kind of hard to find. It has now been confirmed to actually exist by director Rian Johnson. The director had previously confirmed that there was a tribute to Carrie Fisher's dog Gary included in The Last Jedi before the movie even came out, with subtle and not-so-subtle Easter Eggs popping up everywhere throughout the long runtime, revealed thanks to eagle-eyed Star Wars fans. There are SPOILERS ahead for The Last Jedi, so read at your own risk.

Speculation about The Last Jedi over the last year has run the gamut, but one of the fan theories that carried on throughout the production was that we were going to see a carbon copy of The Empire Strikes Back. Even as Rian Johnson shot that theory down, fans still believed that we were going to get The Force Awakens all over again and that this new trilogy was never going to break any new ground. That obviously is not the case at all, as Star Wars fans discovered that Rian Johnson went down a new path, even hiding some iconic Easter Eggs deep where you problem wouldn't find them on a second or even third viewing.

One very famous line seems to be missing from The Last Jedi, and though fans who didn't want the movie to copy others in the franchise, several noted that the famous phrase "I have a bad feeling about this" was not uttered in the movie at all. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) says it in A New Hope, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) says it in The Empire Strikes Back, and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) says it in The Return of the Jedi. In a recent interview with the Huffington Post, Rian Johnson revealed that the line did indeed make it into The Last Jedi, but like most of the movie, it came from somewhere we didn't expect.

In the interview with Huffington Post, they asked Rian Johnson if the line came from BB-8′s anxious beeps when the droid and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) are flying into battle against the First Order near the start of the movie. The director confirmed by saying, "Yes!" he said with a laugh. "Good catch!" Johnson went on to say that he thought it would be cool to sneak in the iconic phrase. Johnson explains.

"It seemed like a fun character to deliver that line. I think originally I had Poe respond, 'Oh, I got a good feeling about it. Keep your chin up.' And then I made it a little less explicit just to make it more fun."

Another day, another Easter Egg found for The Last Jedi. There are bound to be more, but this is a special one and it's very cool to see that Rain Johnson included it with his own twist. BB-8 was a lot more expressive and versatile in the latest installment while it was revealed that R2-D2 has a dirty mouth when reuniting with Luke Skywalker. It's now J.J. Abrams' turn to steer the ship and add in his own Easter Eggs for Episode IX. You can read more about what Rian Johnson had to say about the classic Star Wars Easter Egg courtesy of The Huffington Post.