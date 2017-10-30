The release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so close we can almost feel the theater rumbling with the sound of John Williams' classic score over a brand new opening crawl. Lucasfilm and director Rian Johnson have done their best to keep many of the movie's secrets under wraps, but they've got to promote the thing. That being the case, a brand new international trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has arrived, giving us our first footage of Anthony Daniels as C-3PO in the follow up to The Force Awakens.

This latest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi very much resembles the most recent trailer that was released earlier this month. Some of the footage has been shifted around but, for the most part, it's much of the same stuff. However, there is a new shot of everyone's favorite interpreter droid, C-3PO. It helps bring a little more familiar color to a movie that looks like it will be focusing heavily on the new generation of heroes we got to know in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And speaking color, C-3PO's red arm is gone, replaced by a more traditional gold one. We're also going to get a good deal of Luke Skywalker this time around as well, which is something that was mostly missing from the last entry.

Looking at C-3PO specifically, he was used very sparingly in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but J.J. Abrams used him very well. It's still unclear how much of him we're ultimately going to see in Star Wars 8, but hopefully he and R2-D2 will actually get to interact a bit more. C-3PO and R2-D2 have the distinction of being the only characters to appear in every single live-action Star Wars movie to date, so this is very much keeping up with tradition in that way.

Fans are, needless to say, very excited for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The movie is expected to make more than $200 million opening weekend, but it isn't expected to top the insane gross that Star Wars: The Force Awakens managed in 2015. Still, it's expected to have the second highest opening weekend at the box office of all time. And Star Wars: The Force Awakens had the benefit of being the first movie set in a galaxy far, far away in a decade. Not counting the animated Clone Wars feature, that is.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. So if you can just hold out about six more weeks, you can finally get the answers to at least some of the burning questions you have. Tickets for the movie are already on sale, so if you haven't purchased them, you'll likely want to get on that as many showings have already sold out. Be sure to check out the brand new Star Wars: The Last Jedi international trailer, courtesy of the Comicbook.com YouTube channel, for yourself below.