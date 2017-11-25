New footage of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is being shown before the Pixar movie Coco, during the Noovie preshow, and it features a reunion between Chewbacca and Luke Skywalker. Yes, you read that correctly, the wookie and the Jedi, chilling out on Ahch-To along with Rey. Disney and Lucasfilm are on the promotional rampage, premiering a slew of new footage over the last few weeks. Just recently, we were able to see Chewie do something many have wanted him to do for the last 6 months: Punch a Porg.

Although the reunion sounds like it's all fun and games, it's actually not. Luke Skywalker is apparently pretty grumpy and still pretty mad about the whole Kylo Ren betrayal deal. Luke says, "You think I came to the most unfindable place in the galaxy to be disturbed?" Ouch. It would seem that Luke warms up a little bit after the awkward first meeting as other bits of footage have shown. It's pretty amazing that you can head to a movie theater and see Chewbacca and Luke Skywalker reunite after more than 30 years.

New footage of Luke Skywalker walking into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon was enough to bring tears to many fans' eyes, so it's hard to imagine what kind of emotions will start flowing seeing Chewie and Luke on the big screen for the first time since The Return of the Jedi. Regardless, the wait is nearly over for The Last Jedi and it's expected to be an emotional installment, being the first movie without Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and the last movie that Carrie Fisher appears in as General Organa. Mark Hamill and director Rian Johnson have promised a fitting tribute in the movie, but it might be more than fans can handle if they're tearing up at the sight of Luke on the Millennium Falcon.

The Last Jedi doesn't even need any more promotion as it's already on track to earn over $200 million opening weekend. The debut weekend will easily make it the highest grossing opening weekend of the dismal box office year, beating Disney's Beauty and the Beast live-action remake by nearly $30 million, which held the previous record for the year. In addition, the Star Wars movie is expected to do so well that it raised the end of the year stock prices for all of the movie theater chains, but helping AMC out the most with a nice 5% uptick.

It's a good weekend to go to the movies and you might as well at least sneak into the preshow of Coco before going to see Justice League to see Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca reunite for the first time in over 30 years. The wait is almost over for The Last Jedi and Mark Hamill has asked all fans who are able to see advanced screenings to keep the secrets to themselves until the movie is officially released on December 15th. So what are you waiting for? Head out to go see Coco, or at least the Noovie preshow. You can read more about the reunion, courtesy of Making Star Wars.