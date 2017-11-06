Will Disney and Lucasfilm really let Luke Skywalker go to the Dark Side in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Not if Mark Hamill has anything to say about it. While there has been a popular fan theory floating around ever since the movie began production that Luke has turned evil, the iconic actor assures fans this isn't true. Though, this old Master Jedi isn't quite right in the head.

The trailers and other promotional material for Star Wars 8 have heavily teased that Luke could be edging towards a place at Snoke's side as he slips over to the dark side. Is Skywalker a bad guy? 'No,' declares Hamill, though the actor wasn't initially happy with the route his iconic character takes in this latest sequel. In a recent interview direct from Disney, Hamill has decided to clarify some of the misinformation and wrong ideas fans have about the movie.

"In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Luke has lost confidence in his ability to make good choices. It haunts him to the core. But he hasn't gone to the dark side. This isn't an evil version of him. But it's still an incarnation of the character I never expected. It has pulled me out of my comfort zone. It's a real challenge."

Mark Hamill has spent quite a lot of time trolling fans on social media lately. So it's a little hard to take what he says seriously. Though, it should be noted that this interview was done in all seriousness with one of Disney's own websites. So when he says Luke hasn't gone to the dark side, you can believe him. But what exactly is wrong with Luke and why is it time for the Jedi to end? Those are questions that will only be answered in the movie itself.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past. The film stars Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in U.S. theaters on December 15, 2017. That's just a little more than thirty days from now.

While Mark Hamill has confirmed through Disney that Luke isn't taking a walk on the dark side, he makes no mention of Rey nor Kylo Ren, and what is going on with them. It's still likely that Rey will turn to the Dark Side while Kylo edges ever closer to the light side. It won't be long until we know all the secrets. This latest Star Wars insider information comes direct from https://cdn.cms.disneyrewards.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/DisneyVisaCreditFinalReader10.25_Online_102517_FINAL.compressed.pdf

