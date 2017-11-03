Mark Hamill is a master of social media and he has clearly been having a lot of fun with fans in the lead up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In a recent post, Hamill shared an image of Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To with Porgs hanging out on him in what the actor has humorously dubbed "Porgnography." The picture comes after Hamill shared the new international poster for The Last Jedi that features Rey in the darkness. Hamill took the poster and started playing with fans, suggesting that Rey goes to the Dark Side and not Luke, as everybody has been speculating about.

In the new image, Luke Skywalker is posed like an ominous scarecrow in his all brown robed look with a couple of cute little Porgs hanging out on him. Though the picture is Photoshopped, it is abundantly clear that the little new Ewoks of the Star Wars universe trust Luke and would probably move to the Dark Side with him, if he asked them too. Their razor-sharp teeth would make for a welcome ally to the First Order where Snoke could use them like the flying monkeys in The Wizard of Oz.

Star Wars fans have been pretty divided ever since the Porgs came on the scene. Many declared them as nothing more than a marketing ploy to sell Porg merchandise while others flat out love the little weird puffin-otter-guinea pig-looking things. For some, the Porgs are all the rage these days. Somehow one squawking little Porg's appearance in The Last Jedi's first full trailer has managed to charm much of the Star Wars fan base off its feet, and everyone's excited to see Chewie and his new pal in the upcoming movie. Although there's still the fan base that would love nothing more to see the Wookie eat all of the Porgs.

In other Porgs news, it was recently revealed that the Porgs and the Caretakers on Ahch-To are loosely related and contain some of the same D.N.A. Star Wars creature creator Neal Scanlan said, "with Ahch-To, it felt like the only creatures that would ever exist on this island were those indigenous to it, where very few other species and DNA would have reached them." As it turns out, the Caretakers are a more evolved Porg of sorts. Scanlan continued, "they're an extrapolation from the Porgs and have bird-like feet, but they're a further developed race."

With the announcement that there's going to be baby Porgs by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, it's clear that Porgs are here to stay and they'll more than likely show up in Star Wars 9, along with some of the other new space creatures making their debut in the upcoming sequel. Some Star Wars fans will be happy about this and others will still be labeling them as the Jar Jar Binks of the new sequel trilogy. Regardless, you can check out Mark Hamill chilling with his Porg friends via Mark Hamill's official Instagram page below and try and figure out if the adorable little creatures are capable of going over to the Dark Side.