The wait for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is almost over, with just 17 days and some change left before fans will finally get to see the next installment from this galaxy far, far away in theaters. Between now and then, there will be a select few press screenings for critics, along with the star-studded premiere, but by and large, most will have to wait until either the sneak peek screenings nationwide on Thursday, December 14, or the daily screenings that will kick off on December 15, but Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) doesn't want fans to spoil any of the secrets after finally seeing this highly-anticipated movie on the big screen. Here's what he had to say below.

"The #WaitForVIII is nearly over! Let me take this opportunity to personally ask you to keep all that happens in #TheLastJedi a secret for as long as is humanly possible. Thanking you ALL in advance - mh #LooseLipsSinkStarships"

It didn't take long for that tweet to lead to speculation that there will be a huge reveal in Star Wars 8, with the actor linking to a Huffington Post article that suggested the actor hinted at a "potentially huge reveal" in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The actor clarified that this, "huge reveal" is nothing more than, "just hoping the audience won't divulge any spoilers until everyone sees it." While the actor is certainly trying to downplay any sort of huge reveal for The Last Jedi, this comes just after he joked about revealing spoilers himself.

Over the weekend, Mark Hamill trolled President Donald Trump, who had recently claimed that Time Magazine offered him to be their 2017 Person of the Year but he passed on the offer, while the publication itself stated that the President is "incorrect," and that they do not comment on their Person of the Year selection until the official announcement is made. Mark Hamill sent out a facetious tweet where he claimed that Time offered him their Person of the Year honor, although they demanded that he reveal Star Wars 8 spoilers. The actor went on to state that he agreed to divulge the spoilers, but decided to "pass" on the honor after learning that Donald Trump "passed" as well.

We also reported last week that box office analysts are predicting a Star Wars: The Last Jedi opening weekend of $200 million. That would give it the highest opening weekend of the year thus far, easily beating Beauty and the Beast, which currently has the top opening weekend ($174.8 million), domestic ($504 million) and worldwide gross ($1.26 billion) this year. It certainly seems likely that all of those records will fall to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it will still come short of the all time opening weekend record ($247.9 million) and all time domestic gross record ($936.6 million) set by 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Take a look at the following tweets below, courtesy of Mark Hamill Twitter.

