The wait for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently less than 30 days away, and the promotional campaign is starting to ramp up. Entertainment Weekly has released 4 new covers featuring characters from the movie. The first cover shows off Rey and Kylo Ren with a title that reads, "Could Rey fall to the dark side?" The next cover features Darth Vader's kids, and asks the question, "Will Luke and Leia reunite?" In addition, there are covers that feature Rose and Finn with BB-8 as well as the last cover that has Poe and Holdo together. The covers look great, and one of the new pieces written in the magazine details Mark Hamill's first time back on the Millennium Falcon.

The shot of Luke Skywalker aboard the Millennium Falcon was first revealed during the TV spot for The Last Jedi that aired during the World Series back in October, and it gave fans a jolt of excitement to see Luke back on the old ship. But what was it like for Hamill to return to the smuggling vessel? Apparently, it was very emotional for the actor, much like you can imagine it was for his character. Mark Hamill reveals that he originally said that it was okay for a documentary crew to watch his reaction when returning to the Millennium Falcon for the first time.

When Mark Hamill first got on to the set, a rush of emotion came over him, which he says that he did not expect. 66-year old Hamill was with his family and it was not a day of shooting. The actor recalls.

"I'm telling you, I didn't expect to have the reaction I had. I was there with my family, with [my children] Nathan and Griffin and Chelsea and my wife Marilou, and (Lucasfilm) asked if the documentary crew could be there when I came back on the Millennium Falcon. I mean, this was not on the shooting day. I was just street clothes and going to visit that set. And I said, 'Sure.'"

It didn't take long for emotion to overwhelm him. Hamill said, "It was sort of like visiting an old house that you lived in when you were a kid." Hamill went on to say that, "I just welled up with emotion and I said, 'I need to be by myself.'"

When the others left, Mark Hamill reacted much the way Luke Skywalker does in the scene. He looked around, took it in. Hamill really let it hit him. He went on to say that the production team spent a lot of time making an exact replica of what the old set looked like, all the way down to the "oil drips" and pipes, which really blew the actor away. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson revealed that shot of Luke venturing into the Millennium Falcon was one of the first days of shooting with Hamill at Pinewood Studios.

Rian Johnson went on to say that it was an emotional scene to shoot and that it was very "melancholy." The new magazine shows off a brand-new image of Luke Skywalker in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and it's really an amazing sight to see after all of these years. While all of the covers of the new Entertainment Weekly covers propose questions that will stoke the fire of speculation, the wait time is almost over and speculation will cease when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th. You can check out the rest of the feature on Mark Hamill returning to the Millennium Falcon via Entertainment Weekly and check out the photo below.