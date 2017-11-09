What fate shall befall Kylo Ren and Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? A couple of new motion posters for the highly-anticipated movie continue to tease us about that very question. Rey is clearly going to be struggling as she becomes accustomed to her Jedi powers and Kylo Ren is trying to leave the light behind as he transitions fully to the Dark Side. But there's clearly some conflict there.

The first motion poster features Rey and, much like the rest of the marketing for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is done mostly in white, red and black. The poster says, "Fulfill your destiny." In Rey's case, that's particularly interesting. We know she has an intense connection to The Force, but what destiny is it? Simply to become a Jedi? Or does this tease some larger connection to The Force and Jedi, possibly through her parents? In any case, she's got a destiny to fulfill. However, the latest trailer did tease that Luke is going to resist training her, possibly leading Rey to seek help from none other than Kylo Ren.

Speaking of Kylo Ren, his motion poster also teases what his journey is going to be in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The poster says, "Leave the past behind." The past, clearly referring to his parents, Leia Organa and Han Solo, who he killed at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While Leia's fate is still up in the air, leaving the past behind has obviously been conflicting for Kylo Ren. Can he really be redeemed? Or is he just going to fully embrace the Dark Side and try to turn Rey? The caption also teases that Luke's evil nephew has a larger destiny to fulfill.

"It's the only way to become what you are meant to be. #TheLastJedi"

These posters don't answer any questions, but they make us think about what we're going to see in the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. While some of the latest footage has been seemingly revealing, director Rian Johnson really has done a pretty solid job of not revealing much about Star Wars: The Last Jedi ahead of the December 15 release. That said, this movie is sure to have some big surprises, so if you want to avoid spoilers, you should probably see it as soon as possible. The internet is going to be talking about a lot more than Porgs after the movie hits theaters.

Rian Johnson has insisted that this won't just be a remake of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, but there are some clear parallels here. Luckily, we're not going to have to wait too much longer to see what happens to Kylo Ren and Rey. That is, unless we're left with a big cliffhanger that won't be resolved until Star Wars 9. Be sure to check out the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi motion posters, courtesy of the Star Wars Twitter account, for yourself below.