Only a few months after its DVD and Blu-Ray release, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is headed to Netflix. The Last Jedi will join the other Star Wars movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on the popular streaming service late next month, presumably as part of Disney's contract with Netflix.

Having Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Netflix may actually help to redeem the controversial Star Wars sequel. Despite having phenomenal reviews from critics, many Star Wars fans were disappointed with the movie, leading to quite a bit of negativity about it arriving on social media. Because of this, many people never went to see it again, and some people simply heard the complaints and refused to spend their money on the movie altogether.

With The Last Jedi on Netflix, which is a streaming service that over half of Americans are subscribed to, there will likely be a number of people who will give the movie a second chance. Additionally, those who only heard the bad reviews of The Last Jedi and never saw the sequel will finally have a chance to see it without needing to spend a dime, assuming they already have a Netflix subscription.

The negativity surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi is unlikely to have an effect on the sequel's popularity on Netflix. Other "bad" movies like Evan Almighty and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, who both received negative responses when they were first released, shot to the top of Netflix's "Popular" list almost immediately after being added to the streaming service. There's no question that The Last Jedi will be able to accomplish the same feat as Evan Almighty and be at the top of the Popular On Netflix list for some time.

The next Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, releases in theaters this week, leaving a year and a half gap between now and the release of Star Wars: Episode IX. Star Wars movie releases have become something of an annual tradition for Star Wars fans, so this year and a half gap will be quite the wait for many people. Having Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Netflix may do a good job of tiding people over as they wait for the next release. If they ever start to miss the galaxy far far away, all they'll need to do is open Netflix and play the most recent addition to the primary Star Wars saga.

All in all, having Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Netflix, as reported by https://www.buzzfeed.com/keelyflaherty/star-wars-the-last-jedi-is-coming-to-netflix?utm_term=.ylAMeKw3g#.rqgnWgyAx|Buzzfeed, isn't just a great idea for Disney and Lucasfilm from a financial point of view, but it might go as far as to clear the Star Wars name. Many Star Wars fans who were disappointed with the sequel are sure to give the movie one last chance and actually see some of the positive aspects of the movie. The months of arguments over the movie may finally come to an end as some people start to realize that maybe the movie wasn't as bad as they thought. Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on Netflix June 26.