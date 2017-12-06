The lightsaber weapon has always been at the heart of the Star Wars saga, and next week's Star Wars: The Last Jedi will certainly no different, but a new tidbit has surfaced hinting that we may see a new lightsaber color. A new piece in Parade reveals that director Rian Johnson has hinted fans could see a new lightsaber hue in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, although no further details have been given, but we also have new details from Adam Driver about his villainous Kylo Ren character.

In the first two Star Wars movies, there were just two different lightsaber colors, Luke Skywalker's blue lightsaber and Darth Vader's red lightsaber, but in Return of the Jedi, the fully trained Jedi Luke Skywalker constructed a new lightsaber, which emitted a green blade. The prequel trilogy also showed a purple lightsaber, used by Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu, but this report about a new lightsaber color is most certainly intriguing, although there is no clear-cut indication of what it could mean yet. It's possible that this movie could bring in the all-black Darksaber, or the white or yellow lightsabers from Star Wars Rebels, but it seems unlikely since this story is set so far ahead in the timeline from Star Wars Rebels.

In related Star Wars news, Adam Driver recently shed some light on his Kylo Ren character. After the second trailer was released in October, the big question on the minds of most fans was whether or not Rey will actually move to the dark side with Kylo Ren, after an interesting meeting between the two in the trailer. While we won't know for sure what happens until December 15, Adam Driver hinted that even when the movie is over, there will be some questions fans won't have answered about Kylo Ren.

"Sure. I mean, there's like a bits of pieces that we started working on that kind of, I know are answered in this one that we kind of started in The Force Awakens, that I knew was operating you know when we were doing that one, that I knew as time went that they kind of reveal themselves but even if those things, there's a lot of those things that will never be revealed and there's no plans to. There are things that I think about that, for me, is what makes it kind of more fun in the playing of them, you know."

Box office analysts have been predicting a $200 million opening weekend for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which falls short of the all-time record set almost exactly two years ago by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($247.9 million). It's still possible that it may open higher than its projections, but that remains to be seen, although it will almost certainly become the highest-grossing movie of this year, making it three years in a row that a Star Wars movie has topped the domestic charts. You can head on over to Parade for their report on Star Wars: The Last Jedi.