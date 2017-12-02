Nissan took their Star Wars promotion up a notch this year with 7 new Star Wars: The Last Jedi themed cars at the LA Auto Show. Last year, the car company reimagined a version of one of their best-selling vehicles, the Nissan Rogue, and did a promotional tie-in for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This year, they've gone over board and decided to do 7 different vehicles that are all related to The Last Jedi and the results are pretty spectacular to say the least. The cars are for promotion only and not for sale. However, Toys R Us just dropped the price of the Luke Skywalker Landspeeder 50%, so you can go buy one of those instead.

The promotional Last Jedi cars are all 2018 models of current Nissan vehicles with Star Wars upgrades. The first is a 2018 Nissan Altima as Special Forces TIE Fighter. It has custom wheels, a full-body wrap, plus the dual wings of the fighter and it also makes blaster sounds. Another 2018 Nissan Maxima is modeled after Kylo Ren and it is meant to be sinister with red headlights and underbody lighting made to look like a red Lightsaber. The next car is a 2018 Nissan Maxima as Captain Phasma and it is meant to be more feminine in keeping with its character and matching her colors. Nissan says that It is a "celebration of female strength." The 2018 Nissan Rogue is next as Poe Dameron's black X-wing with BB-8 on top as your GPS unit. Ok, maybe not, but that would be pretty cool.

The next round of cars contains some of the more impressive looks in the 7-car collection celebrating the release of The Last Jedi. The 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport is an A-wing, which has dual thrusters at the rear, which are lit up. It also has blue wheels and laser cannons. Next is the 2018 Nissan Titan as the AT-M6 and it might be the coolest one out of all of them. The AT-M6 is the largest vehicle in the First Order's arsenal for The Last Jedi and it is truly something you need to witness in car-form. Finally, a 2018 Nissan Maxima as Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer. This Nissan Maxima is meant to duplicate Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer with laser cannons and missile launchers affixed to the vehicle's distinct wings.

The Nissan Last Jedi-themed cars were unveiled during the LA Car Show last week and as previously noted, they are not for sale, no matter how much money you have and how much you beg. However, if one has the cash, somebody can probably copy the designs and get you your own galactic space whip. For those without a ton of dough, there is another option. The Luke Skywalker Landspeeder for children was priced at $500 when it came out and is now only $250. One can easily purchase one and upgrade the battery and the weight limit.

The Last Jedi is now less than 2 weeks away from hitting theaters and the excitement is at an all-time high. New TV spots have been released over the last several weeks, getting people pumped and at the same time, bummed for Porgs. But the overall sentiment is positivity and excitement. You can check out the crazy awesome Nissan Last Jedi-themed cars via Nissan's Twitter page below.