Many believed that the new Star Wars trilogy was slowly killing off its original characters, with Han the first to go in The Force Awakens, Luke next in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Leia to come to the end of her road in Star Wars 9. The untimely passing of Carrie Fisher changed that idea somewhat. It's believed that Leia's character will be sent off into the sunset to live on in the franchise, and that Luke Skywalker will be sparred this time out. While that hasn't been confirmed, there is another character many believed would also die in The Last Jedi. But apparently this character is confirmed to live. Whether Luke becomes a Force Ghost or not.

Oscar Isaac was supposed to only be in The Force Awakens. He is introduced in the movie as ace X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron. And he should have died at the hands of the First Order. But after the initial script wrote him out of the storyline, J.J. Abrams changed his mind, and allowed Poe to live on for at least one more sequel. This was common knowledge to most fans, who believed Poe was running on borrowed time in The Last Jedi. However, that's not the case.

The hugely anticipated sequel is only a month away. And there are many character fates we can't even contemplate at the moment. But during a recent interview, Oscar Isaac confirmed that he will be back in Star Wars 9, confirming that Dameron manages to survive an attack against Snoke's Mega-Star Destroyer. Though others aren't so lucky. This probably means that Rose Tico's sister Paige won't be making it to the next movie intact.

Poe Dameron didn't have much to do in The Force Awakens, though he led the charge against the Starkiller Base, helping destroy the First Order's massive weapon. In this new adventure, Isaac says he's given, "not that much more, but a little more to do." He then goes onto confirm that he begins shooting Star Wars 9 under returning director J.J. Abrams in early 2018.

Many believed that Poe Dameron was going to be used as a Han Solo surrogate in The Last Jedi, filling the void left by the iconic Harrison Ford. That's not actually the case. Oscar explains it.

"Well, there could be, but I think what [The Last Jedi writer/director] Rian [Johnson] did was make it less about filling a slot and more about what the story needs. The fact is now that the Resistance has been whittled to just a handful of people, they're running for their lives, and Leia is grooming me, him, to be a leader of the Resistance, as opposed to a dashing, rogue hero."

Oscar Isaac isn't the only returning cast member who has confirmed they will be back in Star Wars 9. John Boyega is reprising his role as Finn. But in terms of odds, no one was betting that Finn's time would be up in The Last Jedi. Someone has to die. We know it won't be Leia. So Luke is looking pretty likely. There have also been rumors that his could be the end of the road for Chewbacca, who met his demise in the Legends canon, which is separate from the movie side of things. This latest news comes to us from Esquire.