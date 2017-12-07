Master troll Mark Hamill is trolling members of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast about their lack of "Porg adoration." John Boyega and Hamill have a playful social media relationship where they call each other father and son, but it appears that Hamill's "son" has taken a hard stance against the Porgs, even insinuating that he has started to eat them, but Hamill had the last word, shutting Boyega down with an outstanding meme. Respect your elders comes to mind, but you'll just have to check it out and see for yourself.

"I should warned you about the potential hazards of #Porg soup, son. #InSpaceNoOneCanHearYouSqueeeee."

John Boyega has had a lot of negative things to say about the Porgs during the promotional tour for The Last Jedi. The actor has revealed that he was initially horrified by the sight of them, much like many Star Wars fans, but the nothing could prepare Mark Hamill for what Boyega had to say while the cast was on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. When asked by Kimmel how the cast felt about the Porgs, John Boyega nonchalantly said that he "hated them," which prompted Mark Hamill to have a chat with his "son" over social media about the joys of Porgs.

Mark Hamill started the Porg conversation by telling John Boyega that he did not appreciate his opinion of the weird puffin creatures. Hamill went on to preach about the finer points of Porgs. He had this to say.

"I find you lack of #PorgAdoration disturbing, son. I raised you better than that! You usually are so enlightened & porgressive. They are not aggressive or a threat! (L) They are a positive inspiration! (R)"

John Boyega decided that he didn't want to hear any more about these Porgs and responded with, "This Porg soup is delicious..." This is where Hamill, the master Star Wars troll stepped into action, responding with a meme featuring a Porg as a Chestburster ripping out of John Hurt's stomach in Alien. Though, Disney must have felt this was a little too graphic as it was later removed from Hamill's Twitter feed.

John Boyega is not alone on his hatred of the Porgs. Many Star Wars fans are worried that they're going to be the Ewoks of The Last Jedi, or even worse, the Jar Jar Binks of the new trilogy, which nobody wants. The latest TV spots have not been helping the cause for the Porgs because they really are starting to look like some easy way for easy laughs and slapstick comedy, which is apparently not allowed in the Star Wars universe. Regardless, they're here to stay and they don't seem to be going anywhere.

If John Boyega really got sick from eating the Porg soup, he should've followed our complete recipe on how to properly cook a Porg for the holidays. We've been eating them up here for weeks and nobody has gotten seriously ill, save for maybe some unwanted gas, but definitely no issues with Chestbursters. All kidding aside, The Last Jedi is almost upon us and the suspense is really starting to get to people, leading to more speculation and excitement. The Last Jedi hits theaters officially on December 15th, but in the meantime, you can check out some expert level trolling of John Boyega courtesy of Mark Hamill's Twitter account below.

.@JohnBoyega I find you lack of #PorgAdoration disturbing, son. I raised you better than that! You usually are so enlightened & porgressive.

They are not aggressive or a threat! (L)

They are a positive inspiration! (R)#PorgsArePrecious#DontBeAPorgPessimistpic.twitter.com/EDpFVBlV5u — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 5, 2017