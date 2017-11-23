Long before the Porgs were revealed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, there had been rumors that there are other creatures on Ahch-To, which took care of the planet. And there were even rumors that these creatures didn't like Rey, since she wasn't invited, and she has to prove herself worthy of being there. After getting our first glimpse at these creatures, there still isn't much that has been confirmed about them. In a new interview, John Boyega reveals that while Porgs are cute, they are also "freaky," especially when bunched together in a group. Here's what the actor had to say about these Porgs.

"I just remember doing some stuff and seeing a lot of Porgs around. And they are interesting, but for me, I had a love/hate relationship with them. They're very, very cute, but when you put them in a bunch, in holes, on the Millennium Falcon, that's when they start to become really, really freaky... They've got real big eyes, all bunched together. There were, like, little tiny ones and little big ones that would just...yeah, it looks like a rash."

There had been previous reports that, while these small creatures are cute, the Porgs are not ones to be trifled with. The bird-otter mashups have "razor-sharp teeth that have been described as a "bird meets a Gremlin" and a "Star Wars version of a Furby." There was also speculation that Daisy Ridley's Rey was seen fighting a large sea creature while wearing a black cloak, which may or may not have been to "prove herself" worthy of being on Ahch-To, in the eyes of the Porgs. Still, none of those details have been confirmed, but there has been another interesting story about these creatures.

Disney unveiled a behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the D23 Expo this summer, where many eagle-eyed fans noticed an intriguing image of Chewbacca. The Wookie was seen with a stray feather dangling from his mouth, with most fans assuming that Chewbacca eats Porgs. While there has been no confirmation as to whether or not Chewie chows down on Porgs, Mark Hamill made it clear on social media that Luke Skywalker has not eaten any Porgs since his secret pilgrimage to Ahch-To, which will certainly make the growing legion of Porg fans happy. Whether or not we'll actually see Chewbacca eating a Porg on the big screen remains to be seen.

John Boyga's Finn has not been seen with any of the Porgs, and it remains unclear if he actually has any scenes with the Porgs. There have been rumors that Rey will abandon her training with Luke Skywalker to go save her friends Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), after they have been captured by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). It's possible that, upon leaving Ahch-To, several of these Porgs are actually aboard the Millennium Falcon, which would explain how John Boyega would even come into contact with the Porgs, since he isn't on Ahch-To. This new report from Entertainment Weekly doesn't have more on the Porgs, but hopefully we'll hear more soon.