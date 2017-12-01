With the anticipation building more and more for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, LucasFilm has released eight unique character posters, but they aren't like any typical character one-sheets you'll likely see. Instead of highlighting the main characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), these posters highlight BB-9E, the First Order version of loveable ball droid BB-8, along with one of the elite praetorian guard helmets, a Stormtrooper helmet, a new TIE Fighter, a Star Destroyer, Kylo Ren's crossguard lightsaber and Kylo Ren's new ship.

These posters come just hours after the new DJ photo, along with a report on the Resistance ships known as the ski speeders. With just two weeks left until this highly-anticipated movie hits theaters, Disney and LucasFilm certainly seem to be revealing a lot more material than in months past, but whether or not we see any actual new footage remains to be seen. There are believed to be some massive spoilers in the movie that the studio doesn't want to be leaked out before its release, which some fans thought was hinted at by Mark Hamill himself.

Earlier this week, Mark Hamill took to Twitter, with a plea for fans to not share any Star Wars spoilers until far after the movie has been released. Some believed this plea hinted that there will be a massive reveal uncovered in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which has been rumored in the past and may be the reveal of Rey's parents, but, like all Star Wars rumors, that has yet to be confirmed by Disney or LucasFilm, and they likely won't be until the movie hits theaters on December 15. When it does arrive, though, it's expected to arrive big.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi opening weekend is being projected at $200 million, more than enough to take down Beauty and the Beast's top 2017 debut of $174.7 million, which will likely put it on track to beat Beauty and the Beast's marks for top domestic movie ($504 million) and worldwide movie ($1.2 billion). If that does happen, it will be the third year in a row that a Star Wars movie has topped the domestic charts after Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. We'll have to wait and see just how much this blockbuster to be will make.

The highly-anticipated Last Jedi is also having a big impact on movie theaters nationwide, with stock prices of several theater chains starting to rise, in anticipation of a huge showing for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It remains to be seen how much these stocks will continue to rise, but with the hype getting bigger and bigger, it's possible that hype could drive up stock prices even more. Take a look at these new posters, courtesy of IMP Awards.