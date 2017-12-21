With The Last Jedi heading into its second weekend in theaters tomorrow, fans can't stop talking about several aspects of this Star Wars sequel, including the intriguing arc of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and what that may mean for Star Wars 9. If you're one of the supposed few who still haven't seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi at this point, there will be SPOILERS revealed below, so be sure to read on at your own risk. If you have seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi, director Rian Johnson had some interesting things to say about this villain, which could offer some hints about what happens in Star Wars 9.

When Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens, one of the first scenes has Kylo Ren being confronted by Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), about how he, a highly-trained warrior, could have lost his battle to a girl with no training whatsoever, Rey (Daisy Ridley). Throughout the movie, Rey and Kylo begin communicating to each other through The Force, leading to one of the movie's most powerful scenes, where Kylo Ren surprisingly kills his master, Supreme Leader Snoke, and Kylo and Rey join forces to take out Snoke's elite Praetorian Guards. During a recent interview with IGN, Rian Johnson thinks there's a very good chance at Kylo Ren being completely redeemed in Star Wars 9, while making it absolutely clear that he has no say in the writing of that movie.

"Are you kidding? Vader was worse than Kylo ever was, I think, and Vader got redeemed. Also, I should just for the record [say] that I'm not involved in the writing of the next movie. I'm an audience member in it, just like you, so when I talk about what's going to happen next it's in the context of, as a fan, what I'm thinking of."

Conversely, there is also another pivotal scene that has angered many fans, a flashback scene where we see Luke Skywalker briefly considering killing a young Kylo Ren in his sleep, after seeing the darkness within him. It was this moment of weakness where Luke briefly considers killing Kylo Ren that turns Kylo to the Dark Side, after he wakes up and sees that his uncle was trying to kill him, if ever so briefly. When asked if that was the closest that Luke Skywalker had come to turning to the Dark Side of the Force, Rian Johnson had this to say.

"Absolutely. That was the embodiment of The Dark Side, is the quick and easy path, right? It's that glimpse of... and Luke has never been... it's not like Luke is a Superman who's impervious to that. Having just, even the brief moment of temptation of it, because that's what that moment is. He doesn't give in to the Dark Side, it's a moment of temptation to the Dark Side. It reminds me very much of when Vader is tempting Luke, when Luke is underneath the stairs in Return of the Jedi, lit with that very beautiful half-and-half, the duality of these two sides of him being pulled. And that's really what that moment is for me, it's a moment of temptation to the Dark Side for Luke."

Shortly after the release of The Last Jedi, which became much more divisive among the fans than most expected, a petition surfaced, asking LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy to remove The Last Jedi from the official Star Wars canon, which got quite the massive response. However, earlier this week, the creator of that very petition admitted that it was just a joke, and he regrets creating the petition. You can head over to IGN for their interview with Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.