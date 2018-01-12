No, Princess Leia is not a Jedi. For some Star Wars fans, that may seem like an obvious statement to make, but the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi have raised some questions. However, director Rian Johnson has confirmed that, despite some evidence to the contrary presented in his movie, Leia Organa is not a Jedi. So we can put that to bed.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Some of the cast and director Rian Johnson recently attended a BAFTA screening of The Last Jedi and participated in a Q&A afterward. The whole Leia being a Jedi thing came up when Daisy Ridley, who portrays Rey in the new Star Wars movies, was talking about the complex and intricate mythos that surrounds Star Wars which she, by her own admission, doesn't fully understand, despite the fact that she's now a major part of the franchise. Like, for example, is Leia a Jedi? Here's what she had to say.

"Because I wasn't so knowledgeable of the Star Wars thing, I still have questions about what it all means. Like when people talk about Jedi and stuff like that I remember having a conversation with one of our executive producers on VII, Michelle, and I said, 'But surely Leia's a Jedi, because she's Force sensitive and she's challenged.' She's not challenged in the same ways as Luke, but like she's doing stuff for the good and everything like that. I still don't quite have my answer, like is she a Jedi? I dunno."

After hearing that, Rian Johnson replied saying, "No, she's not a Jedi." Plain and simple as that. Daisy Ridley isn't crazy for wondering, though. In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we see Leia use The Force to save herself after the First Order attacks her ship. Also, Luke Skywalker is her brother and Anakin Skywalker is her father. It's not unreasonable to think that she could be a Jedi, given her bloodline. But it turns out she can just tap into The Force. That doesn't actually make her a Jedi. And since Leia sadly won't be in Star Wars 9, since Carrie Fisher passed away in late 2016, it's not likely that she will ever become one.

Rian Johnson added a lot to the Star Wars mythology in The Last Jedi and, specifically, our understanding of what The Force can do. Though it's most closely associated with the Jedi Order, you don't have to be a Jedi to use The Force, which is why Leia was able to tap into it at a crucial moment. There's also the long-standing theory that Han Solo is Force sensitive, which explains why he's so seemingly lucky, and he's certainly not a Jedi. This clarification, courtesy of Comicbook.com, helps fans, and Daisy Ridley, understand Leia just a little bit better.