Those of you who plan on seeing Star Wars: The Last Jedi next month are going to need to settle in for a long ride and plan pee breaks accordingly, because it's going to be the longest movie in the history of the franchise. Recently, reports started swirling that Disney and Lucasfilm were going to give the latest Star Wars movie a long runtime, but now director Rian Johnson has confirmed it. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be 150 minutes, or two and a half hours long. That includes credits.

The news was confirmed by Rian Johnson during a recent press conference in Paris. It had previously been thought that Star Wars: The Last Jedi would be 150-minutes-long when several theater chains listed that as the runtime. Though, that was far from official. But now the director has weighed in, so we know that this movie is going to give us an awful lot to chew on. That should make Star Wars fans happy, as this movie has quite a bit to accomplish.

Up to this point, Revenge of the Sith was the longest movie in the franchise, clocking in at 140 minutes. For further comparison, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens was just over two hours, at 124 minutes. Considering that The Last Jedi has to deal with Luke training Rey, Finn's adventure and the bad guys like Snoke and Kylo Ren, not to mention the introduction of new characters like Rose and Benicio Del Toro's mysterious character, known simply as "DJ" at this point, the 150 minute runtime doesn't seem excessive. Plus, this is going to be the last Star Wars movie to feature Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

While knowing the running time for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is significant, it's more telling that Rian Johnson has had to deal with zero drama during the course of production. So much so that Disney and Lucasfilm have handed him the keys to create his own, brand new trilogy of Star Wars movies outside of the Skywalker saga. During the press conference, Johnson had nothing but good things to say about working with Disney.

"Disney gave us a real freedom in writing. It was something very organic. For me, it was like when I worked on my old movies."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15, so we won't have to wait all that much longer to see the longest Star Wars movie ever. In addition to confirming the runtime, Rian Johnson, per IGN, also revealed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards will have a cameo in the movie. At the moment, there's no reason to think this movie is going to be anything but great, so knowing that it's going to be a long, great movie only fuels the excitement fire that is already burning very brightly.