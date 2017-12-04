Andy Serkis says that Snoke is more powerful than Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine in a recent interview promoting Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Serkis as Snoke appeared as a giant hologram in J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens, but we're about to see a lot more of him when The Last Jedi hits theaters in less than 2 weeks. Even though the movie release is imminent, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding Supreme Leader Snoke and his role within the First Order. But Andy Serkis has just teased out a very interesting bit of information about the mysterious villain.

When asked if his character is more powerful than Darth Vader and the Emperor, Andy Serkis said, "Oh, without question. He has limitless resources, let's put it that way." The actor's comments, though, can be interpreted as Snoke in a few different ways. The first is that Snoke has a bigger team behind him, which is the least exciting of the options. The more exciting way to look at Serkis' comments is that he may be more powerful in the ways of the Force, which could make for some interesting moments coming our way. Andy Serkis just confirmed once and for all that Snoke is the most powerful Dark Side user we have ever seen on screen.

Even though Andy Serkis previously confirmed that Snoke is not a Sith, his latest comments refer to the mysterious figure as "the dark end of the Force." He is literally its ultimate embodiment. Many eagle-eyed fans have pointed out the machines in Snoke's throne room, which appear to store Force energy. It is heavily speculated that he sustains his life using the energy drained from others and perhaps even from the galaxy itself. This could be those "limitless resources" that Andy Serkis was referring to earlier.

Andy Serkis also spoke to the difference of Snoke's frail appearance compared to the ultimate power he possesses. It is well-known, that like Darth Vader, Snoke is frail and battle scarred, relying on something to keep him alive. Choosing his words ever so carefully, Serkis tried his best to describe the strength of the Leader of the First Order while addressing his frailty. Serkis had this to say.

"There's a frailty and a damage to Snoke. His face is cleaved in, scars across his mouth, contorted body. But without giving too much away, he is strong. He is the dark end of the Force. He's the leader of the First Order, but he has his own agenda. He's a cruel manipulator."

We are now officially less than 2 week away from the release of The Last Jedi and finally getting some more information about the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke. While director Rian Johnson has said that The Last Jedi won't delve too much into the backstory of Snoke, we do know that we'll find out more information than we currently possess. You can read more about Andy Serkis' thoughts on Snoke via Reddit.