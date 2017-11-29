We're nowhere near having all of the answers we want in regards to Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but a whole lot of popular fan theories have just been officially taken off the table. Ever since his appearance as a gigantic and mysterious hologram in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans have wanted to know who Supreme Leader Snoke really is. Now, thanks to Andy Serkis, we know who he isn't: Snoke is not a Sith.

Andy Serkis is the man in Hollywood when it comes to performance capture acting and he's the one bringing Snoke to life in Star Was: The Last Jedi. In a recent interview, the actor discussed, in detail, some of the mystery behind Supreme Leader Snoke and conclusively stated that Snoke is not a Sith, which is really significant. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Snoke is bloody dark; way darker than Palpatine. He's riddled with this osteoporosis so his body's twisted, like a corkscrew. He's incredibly damaged, so there's a bizarre vulnerability about him. Beneath that vulnerability, though, is this intense hatred... He's definitely not a Sith, but he's certainly at the darker end of the Force. Without giving too much away, that begins to unfold a little in this one."

There's a lot to unpack there, for those Star Wars fans who are absolutely fascinated with Snoke and who he may be, but the Sith bit is by far the most significant. There have been many theories about Snoke's actual identity. For example, some have theorized that he could somehow be a reincarnated Palpatine. Theories like that are officially nixed. But Andy Serkis also says that he's "on the darker end of the Force." What in a galaxy far, far away does that mean? Is Snoke going to be something totally new to The Star Wars franchise?

While many fans have been obsessed with the idea that Snoke must be someone from the Star Wars canon, or a Legends character who will be brought back into the new canon, it's entirely possible, and becoming more and more likely, that's he's just Snoke. The character is probably an entirely new character that we've never met before now and it sounds like Star Wars: The Last Jedi could be introducing us to an entirely new type of Force user. Director Rian Johnson may be expanding the mythology of The Force in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, via Supreme Leader Snoke.

The other thing worth noting before we head into Star Wars 8, in regards to Snoke, is that we're actually going to see the character in the flesh for the first time. We're not going to have to wait too much longer to get some of the answers we crave, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15. You can also check out a brand new image of Supreme Leader Snoke, looking quite sinister, courtesy of Empire Magazine, for yourself below.