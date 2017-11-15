Disney and Lucasfilm have been keeping a pretty tight lid on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The movie comes out in just a month and, truthfully, not all that much has seemingly been revealed in the marketing campaign. However, some things are going to get out, be it from people connecting the dots or just getting lucky with an educated guess. This latest theory regarding The Last Jedi may be a bit of both, but if true, it's a huge deal and could see Emperor Palpatine return.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Star Wars Battlefront II. Even though the latest Star Wars game doesn't officially come out until November 17, some fans have been able to play the game online early. The campaign is a canon Star Wars story and it leads right up to just before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. At the end of the campaign, something called Project Resurrection is revealed and, according to a new report, Supreme Leader Snoke may be up to something pretty nefarious.

"Project Resurrection is brought up in the final scene of the game's main campaign, which is set just before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now it turns out the storyline will continue with three more 'Resurrection' chapters, to be released as DLC the day before The Last Jedi is released in cinemas. According to the description the main playable character will stumble across a First Order conspiracy. Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh reckons Project Resurrection has something to do with the big machine connected to Snoke's throne on The Supremacy. Maybe it's not healing him of wounds, but is in fact regenerating him, a new body for a supposedly dead character who has been...resurrected?"

Indeed, as this new report claims, that resurrected character is none other than Emperor Palpatine. As far as Star Wars theories go, this one is pretty out there, but we can't say it's completely impossible. Palpatine's presence is felt in the trailers for Battlefront 2, so we know he's going to be a factor in the post Return of the Jedi galaxy. And this would be an interesting development. It would mean Snoke isn't the man in charge. He's more or less pulling strings for Palpatine.

We've seen Force Ghosts in Star Wars before, but we haven't seen any sort of post-death Dark Side presence in a movie before. Who's to say Palpatine couldn't have survived in some form and can find a path to resurrection via some combination of Star Wars science and Dark Side Force stuff? Again, it's pretty far out there, but who knows? This theory, in part, comes from Mike Zeroh, who has a hit and miss track record with these Star Wars theories.

There's also the matter of Ian McDiarmid, who plays Palpatine in the Star Wars movies. We've heard not even a whisper of his involvement in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which raises a bit of a red flag. Granted, it's possible that this resurrection may not happen until Star Wars 9, but one has to imagine he'd be involved in some small capacity. Assuming this theory has any actual weight to it. Again, Lucasfilm and director Rian Johnson have been pretty secretive.

The fact that this Resurrection DLC for Star Wars Battlefront 2 comes out a day before the first showings of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is certainly worth considering. And there is the fact that a new Snoke Star Wars action figure does come with a Emperor Palpatine hologram, which has sparked all kinds of interesting speculation. Is it a recording left over from when he was alive? Or is something more sinister afoot? The Express, who assembled this theory, also point out that at LEGO verson of Snoke includes a hologram of Palpatine. This is a bizarre fan theory, but stranger things have happened. We'll know if this is in any way true once Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives on December 15.