The time has finally arrived. After two years of impatiently waiting, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has finally arrived in theaters. Disney and Lucasfilm were surprisingly careful about not revealing too much about the movie in the marketing materials, even though this is a massive movie they want to promote and make sure tons of people see. After seeing it, and all of its many massive spoilers and big reveals, it's pretty clear why Disney and Lucasfilm were so careful.

Director Rian Johnson made sure to include a lot of big surprises for fans in The Last Jedi. It's now very easy to see why he was careful to warn fans about avoiding spoilers, and even some of the marketing materials, for the movie. There have been some big twists in the history of the franchise, but this movie may have some of the biggest ones to date. And that's saying something.

Warning: there are massive spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So if you haven't seen the movie yet, turn back now. In case you missed anything, or just need a little refresher, here are all of the biggest reveals and most shocking spoilers in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Leia uses the Force.

Leia Organa and Luke Skywalker were separated at birth, but they both come from the same bloodline. Darth Vader's blood, Anakin Skywalker's blood, runs through their veins. So we've always known that Leia must have some Force sensitivity. Though, up until now, we've never really seen her use the Force on screen. That changes with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In an early action sequence, Kylo Ren and some Tie Fighters attack the bridge of Leia's Resistance ship. Unfortunately, everyone on the bridge dies and is blasted into the cold vacuum of space. Or so it would seem. As it turns out, Leia manages to use the Force to save her own life and guide herself back to the ship. She's hurt, yes, but she manages to survive. Leia may not be a Jedi, but she can use the Force for real.

Rey and Kylo Ren have a Force connection.

One of the biggest, developing relationships explored in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was between Rey and Kylo Ren. Though the duo spent very little time, until the third act of the movie, in the same place, they were working through their rather complex problems throughout the entire runtime. This was via a very strong Force connection the two were revealed to share. Such a strong Force connection has never been explored on screen, at least not in the way that it was explored in The Last Jedi. As we learn, this connection was facilitated by Snoke, which makes the whole thing even more interesting. It all has to do with director Rian Johnson doing a lot to expand the mythology of the Force in this latest movie.

Kylo Ren kill Supreme Leader Snoke.

There's a lot to unpack with this particular reveal, but easily one of the most shocking moments in Star Wars: The Last Jedi is when Kylo Ren uses the Force to strategically position Rey/Luke's old lightsaber in order to kill Supreme Leader Snoke. This, after a redemption arc for Kylo Ren, aka Ben Solo, had been teased throughout the movie, via this connection with Rey. After Snoke dies, we see that Kylo Ren just wanted to assume power for himself and try to convert Rey to start a new order. Not the Jedi. Not the Sith. Something new entirely. That's crazy enough, but perhaps the most fascinating part is that Snoke is dead. That may seem obvious to say, but considering how much Snoke has been built up, the Supreme Leader is dead and we still know next to nothing about him.

Luke turned Ben Solo into Kylo Ren.

Ever since Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans have wondered precisely what transpired in order to turn Ben Solo into the evil Kylo Ren. As revealed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it's shockingly explained that Luke Skywalker is actually responsible. During a flashback, we see that Luke senses a growing darkness in Ben Solo. At night, while he's sleeping, Luke goes to him and, in a fleeting moment of panic, he ignites his lightsaber and considers killing Ben Solo. In the midst of this, Ben Solo wakes up and catches Luke. This is the moment that turns Ben Solo into Kylo Ren. He buries Luke in rubble, kills several of his future Jedi and takes a handful of the students with him. While Luke wasn't actually going to go through with killing his nephew, this fleeting moment of doubt created the evil monster known as Kylo Ren.

R2-D2 replays Leia's Message to Obi-Wan.

During the beginning of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke is very reluctant to train Rey and return to help the Resistance. While pondering what to do, he wanders onto the Millennium Falcon to take a trip down memory lane. He runs into his old buddy R2-D2, who tries to convince him that he must help Rey and the Resistance. In order to accomplish this goal, R2-D2 plays the message that Princess Leia made for Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope. This serves as a touching moment and also helps convince Luke to help Rey. Also, since this is Carrie Fisher's last performance as Leia, it really plays into her legacy as the character.

Yoda appears as a Force ghost.

For months, it had been speculated that Yoda was going to appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in some way or another. Many fans even looked at a rock on the island of Ahch-To in the teaser trailer that looked a little like Yoda and tired to make something of it. Ultimately, the Rock didn't turn out to be Yoda, but nonetheless, Yoda did appear as a Force ghost in The Last Jedi. At a crucial moment, when Luke is about to burn down the oldest relics of the Jedi order, Yoda appears to help guide his old pupil. Even though he's a Force ghost, this is most definitely the Yoda fans know and love. It's a puppet and that puppet is being played by the legendary Frank Oz. This is one of the most meaningful scenes in The Last Jedi and one that's enough to make any Star Wars fan well up with excitement. And possibly tears.