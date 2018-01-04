Disney's The Last Jedi is now officially one of the highest-grossing movies of all time at the global box office. Despite some mixed reactions from fans upon its initial release, Disney and Lucasfilm have been doing nothing but counting the money as it comes in. The Last Jedi has been absolutely dominating the box office since its release. Now, with the most recent grosses factored in, The Last Jedi has cracked the top highest-grossing movies ever released at the box office.

All told, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as of this writing, has made $1.09 billion at the box office. That puts it just ahead of Toy Story 3, which brought in $1.067 billion in 2010 and The Dark Knight Rises, which made $1.085 billion upon its release in 2012. With that, the latest chapter in the Skywalker saga now sits in the number 19 spot, just behind Transformers: Age of Extinction, which managed $1.104 billion in 2014. It's just a matter of days before The Last Jedi overtakes that movie as well.

Domestically, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has made $539.4 million so far. That's good enough for number six all time. Currently, Star Wars: The Force Awakens owns the domestic record with $936.7 million. The odds of that number ever being topped are slim to none, but it looks like The Last Jedi will possibly get close. The latest Star Wars movie has won its first three weeks at the box office and there's a very good chance that it's going to win this upcoming weekend as well.

Internationally, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has earned $551.4 million. It's already passed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story worldwide, which means that the only Star Wars movie, not adjusted for inflation, to gross more than Star Wars 8 so far is Star Wars: The Force Awakens. As it stands, The Force Awakens is number three all time, with $2.06 billion worldwide. It's virtually impossible for Star Wars: The Last Jedi to reach that number now. That said, these numbers are in no way disappointing, as this movie was never expected to best its predecessor.

The real question is, how high can Star Wars: The Last Jedi climb before it's all said and done? It's got a great shot at cracking the top 10, which would require $1.264 billion to pass Disney's live-action Beauty and the beast. As noted by Deadline, The Last Jedi is set to roll out in Brazil and Italy this week, but the biggest bump will come when the movie opens in China on January 12. Star Wars movies don't do quite as well as many superhero movies do in China, but it's still a massive market and will add significantly to the movie's box office total.