As we get closer to the December 15 release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a TV spot has surfaced hinting that Rey (Daisy Ridley) will turn to the Dark Side of the Force. There have been some not-so-subtle hints laid forth that Rey will give into evil, but this new footage shows her mentor Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) trying to stop it. Whether or not he can do so remains to be seen, and we won't find out for sure until December 15.

The second Star Wars trailer ended with Rey was telling someone, presumably Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) that she needs help finding her place, with Kylo Ren reaching out his hand to help bring her to the dark side. That trailer also featured a scene where she was suspended in mid-air while screaming in pain at the hands of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). There was also a Last Jedi IMAX poster released last week, which many thought featured a big hint that Rey was turning to the Dark Side, since she's draped in a red cloak. This TV spot may feature even more hints that Rey will join Snake and the First Order.

The TV spot features Rey meditating, with Luke Skywalker telling her to "reach out", asking her to tell him what she sees. We see a cryptic shot of Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) watching an explosion in front of him, along with a few shots of the new AT-AT walkers and Finn (John Boyega) engaging in battle with his old Stormtrooper boss, Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie). Rey responds that she sees, "Light... darkness... and something else." We also get the same shots of Supreme Leader Snoke levitating Rey, Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Kylo Ren holding out his hand, while Rey states that this "something else" is "calling her." The spot ends with a terrified Luke Skywalker shouting, "Resist it, Rey," while the ground beneath her cracks.

It's possible that Disney and LucasFilm are focusing on this angle regarding Rey's potential turn to the Dark Side to deflect attention from the long-standing rumors that this movie mirrors several story elements from the 1980 Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Back. While those rumors were never confirmed, it was rumored that this movie features Rey starting her Jedi training, which mirrors Luke starting his Jedi training with Yoda (Frank Oz) in The Empire Strikes Back. The rumors also claimed that Rey will abandon her training before it's complete, to save her friends Finn and Poe Dameron, who have been captured by Kylo Ren in an effort to lure her out of hiding. Naturally, those details were never confirmed, but it will be interesting to see how the studio continues to promote this movie in the final month leading up to its release.

The first Last Jedi box office tracking numbers came in last month, projecting that the sequel would open with a massive $215 million, en route to a domestic tally of $742 million throughout its run. While those numbers are certainly impressive, they still do fall quite short of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' record breaking opening weekend ($247.9 million) and domestic total ($936.6 million). Those numbers will likely hold up as the biggest opening and domestic total of the year, making it the third year in a row that a Star Wars movie ended the year atop the box office. Take a look at this new TV spot, courtesy of ZCure YouTube.