As the countdown continues towards Star Wars: The Last Jedi, one of the many mysteries fans are looking forward to solving is the involvement of DJ, played by Oscar-winning actor Benicio del Toro, which now may have been at least partially solved. There have already been countless theories swirling around this character, including a debunked rumor that the character is actually Ezra Bridger from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Today, we got a big clue about who D.J. really is. A new Portuguese TV spot has been released, which reveals that D.J. seemingly has ties to the First Order.

The TV spot is largely comprised of footage that we've seen before in the first two trailers, but one of the few new shots features DJ glaring an at unspecified character, which by itself wouldn't be terribly meaningful, however, in the background, we can clearly see a battalion of Stormtroopers, along with an unspecified Imperial officer walking away from him. While DJ doesn't say anything in this brief bit of footage, his presence alongside the Stormtroopers could very well speak volumes about this mysterious character, and where his allegiances truly lie.

We got our first look at Benecio del Toro's DJ back in May, thanks to iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz's photos as part of Vanity Fair's now-annual Star Wars preview. DJ was described in that preview as a "shady character" whose allegiances were then said to be unclear, with director Rian Johnson stating that fans will see, "there's a reason why we call him DJ." There had been speculation that DJ was actually an acronym for Dark Jedi, but that was never confirmed. Still, we'll find out more about this character when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters, but we'll get to learn even more about him a month later as well.

At the end of October, Marvel's monthly solicitations list included a listing for a Star Wars comic centering on this DJ character, which is written by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker (Star Wars Join the Resistance, Star Wars: The Last Jedi - The Storms of Crait) and Kev Walker (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra), which will, "reveal a day in DJ's life just before his appearance in the film." We know that DJ is an expert "slicer," which is the Star Wars version of a computer hacker and it's said that he resides on the casino planet known as Canto Bight. John Boyega revealed in an August interview that both his character Finn and Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico come into contact with DJ because they need a "codebreaker" and he's the best in the galaxy.

John Boyega also revealed in that interview that this Star Wars 8 character only helps out Finn and Rose because they're paying him, and that "he's very dodgy" and doesn't fight for any particular side. John Boyega mentioned that this conflict is an "ongoing war that will never end," with DJ trying to benefit off that. It seems this character is certainly playing both sides of the war to his own end, which likely means that he actually isn't a part of the First Order, but in this particular scene in the TV spot, he could be doing some sort of work for the First Order for monetary gain. This international TV spot comes just days after a new Star Wars 8 domestic TV spot, which hints that Rey's Jedi training may be taking a turn towards the dark side. That cryptic TV spot ends with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), after seeing the incredible Force strength put on display by Rey (Daisy Ridley), telling his pupil to "resist" these urges to move towards the Dark Side, literally screaming at her as the footage comes to a close. Take a look at this Portuguese TV spot below, courtesy of Amanda Castle Twitter.