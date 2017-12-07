Another TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been released and it contains a spoiler that will either make hardcore Star Wars fans extremely bummed out or super excited, depending on the outlook. And no, it's not the addition of more Porgs, though that can be seen as really cute or a big bummer too, again, depending on the outlook. The main spoiler in question has to do with Kylo Ren and Rey and for those of you wanting to go into The Last Jedi blind, you may want to stop reading right now. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The wait for The Last Jedi is nearly over, which means that it's going to exceedingly difficult to go into the movie without anything being spoiled. However, Lucasfilm is the one providing the spoiler this time around and it's a pretty big one. In the new TV spot, we see a lot of the same footage that we've seen before. The screaming Porg, the battle of Crait, the intense battle between Finn and Captain Phasma, it's all here. But it's the way that the new teaser ends that has everybody talking: Rey is shown striking out with Kylo Ren's Lightsaber.

At the end of the new TV spot, we see Rey using the Force to obtain Kylo Ren's cross-guard Lightsaber in Supreme Leader Snoke's throne room. She is then seen wielding the red lightsaber as Praetorian Guards lunge towards her to engage in battle. The trailer abruptly ends at that moment, but what could this mean? How is she able to command it? We know that director Rian Johnson has said that Kylo Ren and Rey's stories will be intertwined, but how they cross isn't clear at this time. Could this mean that the teased alliance is a reality?

Rey may be working with Kylo Ren to help take down Snoke and his guards or Rey may be just flexing and showing how incredibly powerful she is in the ways of the Force after learning to harness some of her powers while training with her reluctant teacher Luke Skywalker. Whatever the case may be, many fans have not been very excited about the prospects of a Rey and Kylo Ren truce, even if it's for a short amount of time. We know that there is a struggle for power within the First Order between Hux and Kylo Ren and it appears that Snoke might not be treating Ben Solo how he believes he should be treated.

The wait is nearly over for The Last Jedi and there's still a lot about the upcoming movie that we know nothing about. Snoke is still a mystery and the relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren, though controversial, is still unknown at this time. It might be best to wait and see the movie before passing any judgements on plot points that may be pure speculation at this point. In the meantime, check out the newest Last Jedi TV spot featuring Rey with Kylo Ren's Lightsaber below, courtesy of the Star Wars Twitter account.