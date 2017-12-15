9 Questions The Last Jedi Didn't Answer

Since The Last Jedi was kept tightly under wraps, many began to speculate about what kind of story that Rian Johnson was going to tell. Trailers and TV spots have been examined and taken under the microscope to look for any tiny morsel of information that would shed light on the story. Some fan theories were close, while others were flat out insane, which left many with a feeling of unease after the experience with J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens. The relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren has been a huge topic that really popped up after the last trailer that was released in October, many fans speculating that Rey would move to the Dark Side, which obviously did not happen, so that question has been answered.
We were finally treated to the reason why Luke Skywalker exiled himself for so long, which many had already figured out before the movie came out. Ben Solo had too much of the Dark Side in him and Luke thought about striking him down in the middle of the night to keep Ben from getting stronger. The incident prompted young Solo to turn and torch the Jedi, murdering young Padawans and earning the nickname of the Jedi killer. Luke feels that he failed and didn't realize the wisdom in the failure until Yoda points it out to him.
Another mystery that has finally been solved is who Rey's parents are. While we don't know exactly who they are, it was revealed that they are nobodies who ditched Rey on Jakku and never came back for her. While we know her lineage now, the answer was a little underwhelming, but fits into the context of not only who Rey is, but also sets up the potential for more Jedi after Luke Skywalker. It is also implied that Rey has known all along, but did not want to admit it to herself, which Kylo Ren points out.
Rey's parents were one of the biggest questions left after the release of The Force Awakens, so it's been a full two years of rumor and speculation. We now know about the Porgs, the crystal foxes, aka, the Vulptex, and we have met the Caretakers on Ahch-To, we saw how Luke Skywalker survives on his own, and we finally were able to see Snoke in all of his glory. However, there are still many unanswered questions and we've compiled some of the most pressing of those questions here in one spot.
Who is Supreme Leader Snoke?
We still don't know who Snoke is and how the First Order rose from the ashes of the Empire under his leadership, which really makes some Star Wars fans pretty angry. Snoke is shown in The Last Jedi and he is a master manipulator, a powerful Force user, and he's damaged. But that's still all we know. We don't know where he comes from or exactly what he is and now he's dead, even after Andy Serkis declared that Snoke was stronger than Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader. So what gives? How did Kylo Ren kill him so easily? Maybe we'll get a book or an animated show, but for right now, we're not much further along than we were when The Force Awakens introduced the villain.
Did Luke become a Force Ghost?
It's not quite clear if Star Wars: The Last Jedi was intended to be Mark Hamill's final performance as Luke Skywalker. At the end of the movie, he evaporates much like Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope, becoming one with the force. At the time the movie was shot, Leia was supposed to command the third sequel. With the passing of Carrie Fisher, that is no longer happening. So will Luke have a substantial role to play as a Force Ghost in Star Wars 9? Or will he just show up for a cameo like Obi-Wan in Empire and Return of the Jedi? Perhaps Luke will have a role in Kylo Ren's redemption after all.
How did Maz Kanata come to possess Luke's Lightsaber?
Maybe J.J. Abrams wanted to create his own Yoda, or maybe she actually is an old friend of Han Solo's. But what we're wondering is who is Maz Kanata and how did she come into possession of the original Lightsaber? That's one pretty symbolic relic to just have lying around locked in a trunk in the bottom of your basement. Han Solo mentions that she's an old friend, but we've never heard her name before. Who is this alien who's been trusted with one of the most important weapons in the galaxy? Will we learn more about her besides her weird crush on Chewbacca and crazy union disputes?