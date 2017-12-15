9 Questions The Last Jedi Didn't Answer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally in theaters and everybody is talking about it and asking questions, trying to crack the code and figure out some of the mysteries that were left over from 2015's The Force Awakens. The production of The Last Jedi was shrouded in mystery and it's shocking that Rian Johnson and crew were able to keep the storyline a secret. Moviegoers were treated to the most emotional and dark Star Wars movie to date that included many plot twists that not even the most hardcore fans saw coming while making a movie that stands alone and doesn't feel like it is part 2 of a trilogy. That being said, there are still some major questions lingering that need to be addressed. Major SPOILERS ahead for The Last Jedi, so read ahead at your own risk.

Since The Last Jedi was kept tightly under wraps, many began to speculate about what kind of story that Rian Johnson was going to tell. Trailers and TV spots have been examined and taken under the microscope to look for any tiny morsel of information that would shed light on the story. Some fan theories were close, while others were flat out insane, which left many with a feeling of unease after the experience with J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens. The relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren has been a huge topic that really popped up after the last trailer that was released in October, many fans speculating that Rey would move to the Dark Side, which obviously did not happen, so that question has been answered.

We were finally treated to the reason why Luke Skywalker exiled himself for so long, which many had already figured out before the movie came out. Ben Solo had too much of the Dark Side in him and Luke thought about striking him down in the middle of the night to keep Ben from getting stronger. The incident prompted young Solo to turn and torch the Jedi, murdering young Padawans and earning the nickname of the Jedi killer. Luke feels that he failed and didn't realize the wisdom in the failure until Yoda points it out to him.

Another mystery that has finally been solved is who Rey's parents are. While we don't know exactly who they are, it was revealed that they are nobodies who ditched Rey on Jakku and never came back for her. While we know her lineage now, the answer was a little underwhelming, but fits into the context of not only who Rey is, but also sets up the potential for more Jedi after Luke Skywalker. It is also implied that Rey has known all along, but did not want to admit it to herself, which Kylo Ren points out.

Rey's parents were one of the biggest questions left after the release of The Force Awakens, so it's been a full two years of rumor and speculation. We now know about the Porgs, the crystal foxes, aka, the Vulptex, and we have met the Caretakers on Ahch-To, we saw how Luke Skywalker survives on his own, and we finally were able to see Snoke in all of his glory. However, there are still many unanswered questions and we've compiled some of the most pressing of those questions here in one spot.