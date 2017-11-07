Star Wars: The Last Jedi is easily the most anticipated movie coming this season. Not only because it's a movie that takes place in a galaxy far, far away, but because fans have a lot of questions following The Force Awakens. While we're going to get some of the answers we crave, it looks like director Rian Johnson isn't going to answer all of our questions, according to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

The woman in charge of Lucasfilm was recently a guest on The Star Wars Show and, as one might expect, a major topic of conversation was Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which arrives in theaters on December 15. An extended version of the interview with Kathleen Kennedy was recently posted, in which, she reveals that the next chapter of the Skywalker saga is going to leave some threads to be pulled in the future. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I think he's done an exceptional job of taking these new characters and some of the legacy characters and moving us to this next place. He doesn't answer all the questions, I will say that up front. But there are certain questions he does answer in a really wonderfully provocative way, and I think there'll be some surprises that people aren't expecting."

Before anyone gets annoyed about maybe not having some questions answered in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, there are a few things to consider. For one, this is the second part of a new trilogy. J.J. Abrams is already working on Star Wars 9, which will conclude the trilogy. Whatever is left hanging after Star Wars: The Last Jedi is sure to be addressed in the next movie. At the end of The Empire Strikes Back, there were tons of questions that fans had to wait to have answered in Return of the Jedi. And, ultimately, that worked out pretty well.

There are a great many questions we have heading into this movie. Who (or what) is Snoke? Is he connected to something from the past? Or is he just Snoke? Will Rey go the Dark Side? Can Kylo Ren be redeemed? Who are Rey's Parents? Does Chewbacca eat a Porg? What's Luke been up to? These are just a few examples. If Rian Johnson did nothing but answer questions for two hours, Star Wars: The Last Jedi probably wouldn't even feel like much of a movie.

If there's one thing that's been made clear, it's that this movie is going to go to unexpected places. The marketing may be, at least seemingly, messing with us a bit by teasing Luke possibly going to the Dark Side and whatnot, but they're also trying not to spoil too much ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The most important thing to remember is that Rian Johnson has repeatedly promised this won't just rehash The Empire Strikes Back. While we may have to wait to have some questions answered, we're at least not in for a remake disguised as a new movie. You can check out Kathleen Kennedy's full interview on The Star Wars Show, courtesy of the Star Wars YouTube channel, for yourself below.