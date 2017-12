The world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is tonight, and we have great news for those whose invitation was lost in the mail: You can now watch the red carpet streamed live from Los Angeles and pretend that you're there with the Rian Johnson and the rest of the cast and crew. The official Star Wars Twitter account announced that you'll be able to watch all of the action as it happens, starting at 5 PM, Pacific Time, which is only a short time away. It should be pretty obvious that anyone wanting to go into The Last Jedi might want to stay away from social media after tonight as spoilers will be waiting around every corner, ready to pounce and ruin your fun.

Crews have been working since yesterday to get the event set up and it is a hardcore Star Wars fan's dream come true. Pictures from the area reveal gun turrets and most importantly a life-sized AT-M6 Walker, waiting to greet the press and a few lucky fans who are able to get in. In addition, Nissan will have displays on the red carpet, including two show vehicles inspired by Star Wars characters (Kylo Ren and Captain Phasma) and the 2018 Nissan LEAF along with a cast-signed Nissan-exclusive Executioner Trooper collectible helmet, which will be used to benefit a Force for Change affiliated non-profit. Then, at the after-party Nissan will have two additional Star Wars-inspired show vehicles on display, one based on Poe Dameron's X-wing and the aforementioned AT-M6 Walker. Since it is Star Wars many other surprises are promised and heck, it just sounds like fun. This is the first step before the general public gets to feast their eyes on The Last Jedi, which is only a few more days away. There is no social media embargo, so for real, look out for spoilers. Reviews won't be live until December 12th, so there isn't much of a risk of spoilers from critics yet.

The Last Jedi is expected to do some huge box office money next weekend and has single handedly helped to raise stock prices of movie theater chains anticipating a huge opening that will help to put the dismal box office year to an exciting close. Analysts have a hard time predicting opening weekend numbers when it comes to movies with a lot of hype. The Last Jedi could make anywhere from $190 million to $215 million, and falling anywhere in that range would give it one of the biggest openings of all time, which will help out the entire year at the box office.

According to a recent Star Wars poll, Luke Skywalker was shown to be more popular than Han Solo, which could give The Last Jedi a slight edge over The Force Awakens, but the latter crushed at the box office, raking in $247.9 million in its opening weekend. Can Luke Skywalker bring more moviegoers and hardcore Star Wars fans into the theaters than 2015's The Force Awakens? From an analyst standpoint, it doesn't look like it, but stranger things have happened.

Alright, tonight's the big night for Rian Johnson and the cast of The Last Jedi and you can share that celebration with them from the comforts of your own home, starting at 5 PM, Pacific Time. Watch as Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Warwick Davis; Rian Johnson, Kathleen Kennedy, Ram Bergman,J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski, Jason McGatlin,John Williams,and special guests arrive. This will be the first time that the movie has been shown, except for private VIP screenings that have earned the 8th Star Wars movie some critical buzz. You can head over to the Star Wars official website and join in on the festivities later on this evening or go here to watch directly on Youtube.