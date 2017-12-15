Star Wars: The Last Jedi is probably the best Star Wars movie since The Empire Strikes Back, but that doesn't mean it's without its faults. From the over the top barrage of humor to some certain things that made fans laugh or cry at the wrong time, we've collected some of the biggest gripes with Rian Johnson's first foray into the Star Wars universe. While they're not horrible offenses, they've for some reason or another left a bad taste in the mouths of fans, much like the weird green milk Luke Skywalker ingested on Ahch-To from that weird alien sea cow. Brace yourselves, there are SPOILERS AHEAD, so if you haven't seen The Last Jedi, you might want to stop reading.

Visiting Canto Bight.

One of the worst things about The Last Jedi are the Canto Bight scenes. They seem out of place, almost like George Lucas directed them and had the scenes patched into the movie without telling anybody. From a weird drunken space leprechaun feeding BB-8 gold coins to some of the lamest inhabitants of any alien planet in the Star Wars universe. It is definitely the bathroom break portion of the movie with the only saving grace being the introduction of Benicio del Toro's DJ character into the fold. Elsewhere, the Fathiers have weird almost human-like faces to prove how sad they are while some poor orphan kids clean up after them. Never mind BB-8 shooting gold coins out of himself like a bizarre machine gun. The whole scene that leads to Canto Bight turning into the nightmare of the movie is undoubtedly the parking violation. Rose and Finn get arrested for a Parking ticket? This can't be real and it truly looks like George Lucas wrote that into the script because it reeks of his style. Those fans griping that Lucas isn't represented in The Last Jedi, look no further than 2 main characters getting arrested for a parking violation at a casino. It's just plain lazy and not even humorous, except to maybe George Lucas.

Captain Phasma's return.

Captain Phasma was promised to be a bigger character in The Last Jedi and she clearly was not. She's barely in the movie and when she is on the screen for a substantial amount of time, she apparently dies and we get to see her eye. There's no big reveal and she doesn't even seem as tough as she does in The Force Awakens, which basically means that she's another throwaway character who does all of the press and promotion for the movie, but is barely on the screen.

Who is Snoke?

Another gripe about The Last Jedi is the lack of background on Supreme Leader Snoke. J.J. Abrams built the leader of the First Order to be this huge deal and Andy Serkis was telling anybody that would listen that the villainous alien is more powerful than Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. While Snoke looks amazing and Serkis' portrayal of the character is commanding, the dude gets cut in half by Kylo Ren, really easily too. So here's this big bad villain that everybody has been wondering about for 2 years and now nothing. Just cut in half with no mention of anything else.

Leia using the Force.

Ok, so this might be a bit controversial, but Leia using the Force to get back to the ship after floating in space was a bit over the top. Sure, Carrie Fisher did a spectacular job, but the whole Mary Poppins (sans umbrella), gliding through space was a bit comical from a purely visual standpoint. Otherwise, it's really cool to finally see her tapping into her Force abilities, but it could've been executed a little better. George Lucas has reportedly told Rian Johnson that he can redo the scene in 20 years and re-release it into theaters along with some other touchups.

No Jar Jar Binks.

Speaking of controversy, some fans believe that the absence of Jar Jar Binks actually made The Last Jedi worse. No kidding, fans have taken to social media and bemoaned the fact that Jar Jar didn't return and save the movie from what, we just don't know. This is a real complaint about the movie and it isn't immediately understood, so we'll just let that simmer for a while and come back to it a little later.