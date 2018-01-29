If you're a fan of Star Wars Legends, you've got some stuff to look forward to in the coming months. For years, when there weren't any new Star Wars movies being made, long before Disney stepped in to purchase Lucasfilm, all fans had was the expanded universe of novels, comics and video games. However, Disney decided to wipe the slate clean a few years back, making all of the Star Wars expanded universe, save for the movies and the Clone Wars animated series, "Legends." All that really means is that it's no longer canon. However, Lucasfilm Story Group member Leland Chee promises some Legends characters are coming back to the official Star Wars canon soon.

Lucasfilm Story Group is in charge of handling the Star Wars canon and making sure that everything lines up. In recent years, we've seen that, just because something exists in Legends, doesn't mean it can't be brought into the new, official canon. Recently, a fan asked if any characters, like perhaps Darth Revan, are going to be brought back. While Leland Chee couldn't confirm anything specific, he did offer some encouraging words. Here's what he had to say.

"You wouldn't believe some of the Legends characters that will be cropping up in various media in the coming months. Hey, if Tag & Bink can show up, ANYthing is possible."

As he mentions, Tag and Bink are set to appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is pretty amazing considering their relative obscurity. As for where these Legends characters are going to appear? That's tough to say. Star Wars Rebels season 4 is about to kick off its final run of episodes next month, so it's always possible we could see some characters resurrected there. Star Wars Rebels is the series that brought Thrawn back, after all.

It's important to understand that where a character shows up in the Star Wars canon does affect how the character will ultimately be used going forward in a galaxy far, far away. Head of Lucasfilm Story Group, Pablo Hidalgo, once took to Twitter to share his views on how the canon works, saying that particular events, as depicted in novels, comics or movies, are all more or less various viewpoints on a specific event.

"It means it's a detail that isn't catalogued. It's an increment beneath notice. And stuff like that typically means artifacts of the medium. It's my way of dodging the who-shot-first horse carcass. All that's canon is that two people entered that booth, & Greedo died. Reports vary."

So, with that in mind, the version of Thrawn we see in Star Wars Rebels may not be exactly the same version of Thrawn with the exact same backstory we would see in a live-action movie, were Lucasfilm ever to use him in one. That's important to consider when thinking of these characters from Legends that will be making their way to the official Star Wars canon soon, per Leland Chee's tweet. With that taken into account, this is still exciting and something that hardcore Star Wars fans should be on the lookout for.