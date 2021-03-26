LEGO has teamed up with Lucasfilm for several new Star Wars sets. Two characters from the Empire, Darth Vader and the Scout Trooper, first seen in Return of the Jed, are getting busts, while the Imperial Probe Droid is also getting a new model. All three sets are available for pre-order now and are set to hit shelves in April.

Build your own Empire with these new LEGO Star Wars collector sets: https://t.co/zldFRt9lBJpic.twitter.com/DLxaKUeaHp — Star Wars (@starwars) March 26, 2021

The Darth Vader Helmet Bust is the most expensive of the bunch, coming in at $69.99. It also is the largest, with 834 pieces. The Imperial Probe Droid is next at $59.99, and it comes with 683 pieces. Lastly, the Scout Trooper bust is priced at $49.99 with 471 pieces in the set. All three sets are recommended for 18+ and are aimed at the adult/collector crowd.

Lucasfilm and LEGO have released photos of all three sets, with pre-orders now available. All three of them are incredibly detailed. While the Darth Vader and Scout Trooper busts don't have much functionality, the Probe Droid comes with posable legs, in addition to a stand that emulates the snow planet Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back. Design director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen had this to say about crafting these adult-oriented sets.

Sith Black, or Scout White? How will you display the dark side? With LEGO Star Wars helmets, the choice is yours.​



Check https://t.co/OBhDBDOnUM for details. pic.twitter.com/cn40Fv585V — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 25, 2021

"When we design adult or home decor sets, the focus is mainly on making the model as accurate as possible, beautiful for display and with a lot of detail; often more than in a standard LEGO Star Wars set for the younger audience. The only other difference is that we focus less on play features and functions, as these models are more intended for display than play. Where there is no difference between play and display models is the building experience, though these models are typically more advanced. However, we also do our best to ensure that the models are fun to build, even if they are more complicated and challenging."

LEGO and Star Wars have gone hand-in-hand for years now. But these more complex and detailed sets, which are generally aimed at the adult crowd, have truly taken off in recent years. Not only are they viewed as collectible items that look nice in a display case, but they are like gigantic, 3D puzzles that take time and effort to complete. It turns the whole notion of a collector's item into an hours-long activity.

Prepare to meet the best of the Dark Side - the reconnaissance expert and the Supreme Commander. Two icons are ready to take their place in your LEGO Star Wars Helmets Collection. pic.twitter.com/T0fkFiVeQA — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm has a number of Star Wars projects in the works. Aside from The Mandalorian season 3, several more shows set within the franchise are at various stages of development for Disney+. These include Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Acolyte, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic and The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to arrive in December. Director Patty Jenkins is working on the next movie, with Rogue Squadron currently slated to hit theaters in December 2023. Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is also developing a mystery Star Wars movie. Be sure to check out the new sets for yourself. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.