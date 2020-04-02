Lucasfilm and LEGO have teamed up to bring the 501st Legion to life in brick form. The beloved toymaker has revealed its latest Star Wars set, which will bring the iconic group of clone troopers to the LEGO fold for the first time ever. While the 501st Legion is a big part of the Star Wars canon, this takes on a whole new meaning, given when the group has turned into in the real world over the years, representing a massive, devoted section of the fandom.

The LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Kit was unveiled by the company recently as something of a surprise, but a welcome one to be sure. The set consists of 285 pieces and is recommended for builders age 7 or older. This has been a long-requested addition to the LEGO line by fans and luckily, they won't have to wait too much longer to add this to their collection. The set is expected to arrive on August 1, according to the listing on LEGO's website.

LEGO also revealed a couple of first-look photos at the set, which showcase the troopers looking very faithful to what fans will know from the Star Wars universe, rocking the blue and white suits. The set includes an AT-RT Walker, complete with a new blue and grey color scheme as well as posable legs. It also features a stud shooter, attachment points for a blaster and a pair of electrobinoculars. Additionally, a BARC Speeder is included, which also boasts the blue and grey color scheme, as well as two stud shooters. Four LEGO minifigures are in the set, including three 501st Clone Troopers and a 501st Jet Trooper, as well as two Battle Droid figures.

For those who may not be familiar, the 501st Legion started life as a clone battalion as part of the Grand Army of the Republic during the prequel era. The group was originally under the command of Anakin Skywalker and was viewed as an elite squad within the Republic's military. Following the execution of Order 66 and the eradication of the Jedi Order, the 501st Legion became Darth Vader's personal military unit. They were feared and gained the nickname "Vader's First."

In the real world, the 501st Legion is the adopted name of a wide-ranging fan organization that specializes in wearing accurate costumes depicting various villains and bounty hunters from the Star Wars universe. Outside of being devoted fans, the group, which has more than 13,000 members worldwide, they often participate in charity events. Lucasfilm and Disney have a great relationship with the group, and members of the 501st even appeared in The Mandalorian season 1 on Disney+. Pre-orders for the set aren't available as of this writing, but its current listed retail price is $29.99. Be sure to check out the first-look images for yourself. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.

