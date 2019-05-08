Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader have a lightsaber duel unlike anything we've ever seen in A New Hope fan-made video. The first Star Wars movie introduced the world to lightsabers and battling with them. Throughout the years, these battles have gone through drastic changes, but back in 1977, it was very much like watching some older gentleman fencing, which is not a bad thing at all. However, a new fan-made video has taken the iconic duel between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader and given it a most impressive makeover.

The Deep Fake technology has mostly been used for evil over the past few years, but the new Star Wars fan-made video, simply titled SC 38 Reimagined, has taken the tech and used it for good. The video was teased back in 2017 and the final product was supposed to be delivered late last year, but it apparently ended up taking longer than expected, which is completely understandable when looking at the finished product. You can read the description for the video below.

"Scene 38 Reimagined is about the final confrontation between Ben Kenobi & Darth Vader in A New Hope nearly 20 years after the events of Revenge Of The Sith. This is a one-off story driven scene reflecting the characters in its chronological order from the point of Revenge of the Sith through Rebels, Rogue One, and all canon material leading to A New Hope."

Through new choreography and editing, Darth Vader's attack is more brutal than ever before while Obi-Wan Kenobi is showing some impressive defense. There is more of an action element added in the fan-made video, but it doesn't feel over the top in any way and actually fits in with A New Hope quite nicely. In addition to the new special effects and choreography, the score also fits in perfectly for a scene that would make George Lucas proud.

Scene 38 Reimagined takes an iconic scene, which Star Wars fanatics have seen numerous times in the 40+ years since it was released, and brings in a fresh new take on the scene. The amount of time spent making the nearly 7-minute video is evident as everything is cut together seamlessly with footage from the original movie. While Darth Vader ultimately wins, Obi-Wan Kenobi puts up one hell of a fight in the new footage.

J.J. Abrams is currently bringing the Skywalker saga to a close with The Rise of Skywalker. The final installment in the latest trilogy is currently in the post-production process and many are wondering if we'll see Obi-Wan return along with Emperor Palpatine, since nobody is ever really gone. Regardless, Scene 38 Reimagined will give you a whole new level of respect for the Jedi Master whenever you see him on the screen again. You can watch the scene below, thanks to the FXitinPost YouTube channel.