It's no mystery that Luke Skywalker is insanely powerful as a Jedi. Even when we left him at the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, he was incredibly gifted. But how much more powerful has he become in the years since? A new Star Wars novel gives us some idea, and it's more impressive than you may have previously expected. It looks like Luke Skywalker is officially powerful enough to down a Star Destroyer using only The Force.

Warning: spoilers ahead for The Legends of Luke Skywalker. The new novel is told from the perspective of deckhands aboard a cargo ship en route to Canto Bight, the casino planet set to debut in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The novel contains various stories about Luke Skywalker told by these deckhands. Some of these stories are myths and tall-tales, but there's a lot of truth in there as well. In a story written by author Ken Liu for The Legends of Luke Skywalker, an Imperial gunner on a Star Destroyer recalls this terrifying moment.

"The bridge went dark. The overhead lights, the view screens, the blinking lights on the banks of consoles. Even the emergency lighting strips on the floor. All around us was the darkness of space...I saw that the bridge windows were rapidly filling with expanding columns of energy... A jolt, as if the entire Star Destroyer had been picked up by a giant hand and slammed against the ground. The ship slowed, drifted, stopped and then the stark lifeless surface of Jakku swung into view, filling the windows, and we fell, we fell.

Just before this alleged encounter, an image of Luke Skywalker appears as a Hologram. Then the Star Destroyer goes down. This is one of the official novels leading up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, meaning that this is stuff Lucasfilm wants fans to be aware of. Even if this story is embellished a bit, the fact that a single Jedi can bring down a Star Destroyer is an intense amount of power. But not unheard of in the Star Wars universe.

Before Disney purchased Lucasfilm, one of the more popular video games in a galaxy far, far away was Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. The game focuses on Galen Marek, aka Starkiller, who becomes the secret apprentice to Darth Vader. In the first Force Unleashed video game, Starkiller also brings down a Star Destroyer using nothing but The Force. While these games are no longer canon, the idea of a Jedi being that powerful isn't out of the question.

Getting to see Luke Skywalker demonstrate his surely enhanced Jedi skills is easily one of the biggest reasons fans are excited for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which arrives in theaters on December 15. Is Luke the man responsible for all of those wrecked Star Destroyers on Jakku? Maybe we'll find out soon enough. In any case, this new information, courtesy of We Got This Covered, only serves to further build hype for next chapter in the Skywalker saga.