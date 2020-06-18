Ever wondered what the original Star Wars would have been like if Luke had not joined the resistance and become a Jedi? This question occurred to a fan recently, who asked Mark Hamill on Twitter what he thought Luke's profession would have been if he had not become a Jedi Knight, but still managed to escape the drudgery of his home planet Tatooine. Hamill weighed in with the direction he believes Luke's life would then have taken.

I'd like to think he would have been a teacher. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 17, 2020

Rather a tame life choice when compared to fighting alongside the galactic rebels and blowing up Death Stars. But Luke Skywalker has always been characterized as a reluctant hero, who has greatness thrust upon him, rather than an adventurer looking for the next thrill ride. That is what made him such a good foil for the dynamic Han Solo, and a contrast to his sister Leia, who was born into royalty and embraced all the responsibilities and expectations her station in life demanded.

In some ways, the later films did show Luke as a teacher, taking the place of Yoda in teaching a new force-sensitive rebel, namely Rey, the ways of the Jedi. While this older version of Luke was considerably more bitter and was one character arc that Hamill has gone on record to say he had a problem with portraying, believing it to be inconsistent with previous storylines, it shows that Luke always had the ability to administer guidance to those seeking tutelage, and is indeed a good teacher.

For many fans, Luke still remains the central character of the entire Star Wars mythology, despite modern installments in the franchise attempting to move the story forward with new heroes, and Mark Hamill himself stating in the past that Luke's time in the franchise has come to an end.

"I had a beginning, middle, and end. Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it's never even occurred to me. My farewell was in Episode IX and it was bittersweet. I love all those people and I certainly have affection for George and the character he created. I'm full of gratitude for what it has given me and my career but I don't want to be greedy. There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don't need me."

Still, the thing about fandoms is they always want their favorite characters from a franchise to keep coming back. Like Iron Man in the MCU and Wolverine in X-Men. As long as there is that demand, the door is open for Hamill to be a part of the future Star Wars films. Perhaps in one of those, audiences will get to see Luke in a non-action role, where he has finally put to rest the demons of his past, and settled down to a peaceful life of teaching the younger generation.