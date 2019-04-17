Star Wars franchise star Mark Hamill is weighing in on the mystery surrounding Luke Skywalker's sex life, tweeting his belief that the Jedi Master didn't die a virgin. Throughout the entire history of the movie franchise, Skywalker was never involved in an on-screen romantic relationship, leaving the status of his virginity unclear. The closest he came seems to be when he kissed his own sister, which fortunately didn't progress any further than that (for obvious reasons). Fans have apparently been debating this to the point where the question made its way to Hamill on Twitter, who actually had an interesting answer. "Make up your own backstory," Hamill said when asked directly if Luke died a virgin. "It's undetermined, but in the one I made for him myself, the answer is: no."

One of the most popular characters in the entire franchise, Luke Skywalker was at the forefront of all three installments of the original movie trilogy from George Lucas. He famously reprised the role in 2015 with the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which also brought back other franchise stars like Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. We last saw him in 2017's The Last Jedi, assisting the Resistance in their uprising against the First Order. In one of the most moving moments of the movie series, Luke apparently dies in the end, but for whatever comfort it's worth to the fans, Hamill insists the character was able to get lucky at least once in his life.

There isn't a lot we know yet about what to expect from The Rise of Skywalker. What we do know is it will be set about a year after the previous movie in the series, The Last Jedi. It will continue the battle between the Resistance and the First Order, and, as the title suggests, conclude the story of Luke Skywalker. While the character seemed to perish in the last movie, Hamill will reprise the role in the sequel in some capacity. Still, it's not confirmed if Luke is going to be resurrected, or if his involvement is limited to a mere flashback cameo. More information concerning Hamill's involvement is likely to be revealed in the coming months as we inch closer to the winter release date.

In addition to reprising the role of Luke in this year's new Star Wars movie, Mark Hamill will be taking on another prominent part his summer. He has been revealed as the voice of the new Chucky in MGM and Orion's Child's Play remake, taking over the role from franchise veteran Brad Dourif. Known for voicing the Joker in many Batman animated projects and video games, Hamill's impressive voice work has led to a positive response from fans over his casting. Certainly, nobody can replace Dourif, but if Child's Play must be remade, casting Hamill is undoubtedly the perfect choice.

While it's unclear how large of a role Luke Skywalker will play in The Rise of Skywalker, it seems unlikely the movie will touch on the character's sex life. For many Star Wars fans dying to know the answer to this mystery one way or the other, hopefully Hamill's personal backstory for Luke is acceptable enough. We'll all find out what happens when the movie premieres in theaters on Dec. 20. You can take a peek at Hamill's tweet about Luke's virginity below.

Make up your own backstory. It's undetermined, but in the one I made for him myself, the answer is: no. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 17, 2019